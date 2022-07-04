Bernard Mendelman: My little whine about wine drinkers

Not to conflict with Mandi Robertson, our wine columnist, the following is a column of mine that appeared in The Suburban in August 2011.
+++
On a pleasant summer day, who can ask for a more scrumptious meal than a hot baguette, a platter of cheese, local grown veggies and fruits, accompanied by a carafe of wine.
When it comes to wine, I enjoy almost any kind and can’t really tell the difference between an expensive and cheap one. To illustrate, recently a dinner guest brought a gift of wine, a trend that seems to be replacing chocolates and flowers. It was a Canadian ice wine from the Niagara region. It came in a thin elongated bottle. I had never tasted this wine before. I served it with dessert and I found it very refreshing. Next time I was at the SAQ, I thought I would get another bottle, until I found out it cost $50. At that price I’m afraid ice wine leaves me cold.
I usually limit my wine purchases to the $15 range. Not so my friend, who considers himself a wine connoisseur. He knows squat about literature, theatre, opera, ballet, or art, but when it comes to wine, he professes to be a maven. He subscribes to the wine magazine Decanter, attends wine-tasting events, brags of an elaborate wine cellar, and bids at wine auctions, where vintage wines have fetched over $100,000.
Whereas he deems me to be a wine slob, I think of him as a wine snob. That’s why I cringe whenever I go out dining with him. The routine seldom varies. He studies the wine list, taking his sweet time to make a selection while I’m starving. When the server brings the bottle to the table, he puts on a pompous display. He smells the cork while suspiciously holding his wine glass up to the light to check for spots. After he clears his throat making some ugly noises, he pours about two inches of wine into his glass, swirling a mouthful of the fermented grape as if it was Listerine. Pausing for a moment he turns to the server, whining, “I find this to be too flaccid.” This is followed by what he believes are other profound comments. All this coming out of the mouth of someone who never finished high school.
The waiter squirms knowing there is nothing wrong with the wine. But what choice did he have? When he came back with another bottle, my friend went through the same routine. All this for a bottle of Cold Duck!
Red wine, in moderation, has long been thought of as heart healthy. The alcohol and certain substances in red wine called antioxidants may help prevent heart disease by increasing levels of "good" cholesterol and protecting against artery damage. Doctors also believe that a glass of wine everyday could help you lose weight, reduce forgetfulness, boost your immunity, and help prevent bone loss.
Most people think that if the wine they re drinking is expensive they enjoy it more than if they think it is cheap, so a few months ago I tried an experiment. I purchased some bottles of $2 wine from the U.S. I served them at a dinner party, all bottles wrapped with a cloth, so no one could recognize the cheap brands. As the wine was consumed, the drinkers offered the following comments on what they thought were frothy priced bottles.
“Medium bodied and fruity.” “Crisp and well balanced.” “Fairly persistent finish, slightly woody.” “Restrained aroma, but powerful enough.” “Delicate bouquet, but unpretentious.” “Smooth but firm in body.”
I was waiting for my friend, the wine snob, to say, “This wine tastes awful. It’s drek.” But surprisingly, what he said was, “Sweet, with a classic texture.”
The wine industry claims that women are better at tasting wine. They’re even better judges than trained celibate monks. So, I was caught off guard by the answer I received when I asked a young lady if she preferred hers red or white.
“It doesn’t really matter,” she said, “I’m coloured blind.”
