The following column appeared in The Suburban on June 10, 2015. Being confined during COVID-19, I find myself consumed with food, just like my late father.
•••
Fressing is the Yiddish word for gourmandizing — more like pigging out (pardon the non-kosher expression). With Father’s Day approaching I reminisce about my departed father’s fressing habits. A portly, stout man, he was never greatly concerned about cholesterol and calories. He enjoyed his food, his cigars and his booze.
When I was nine years old my father entrusted me to buy bread for the first time. When I returned from the bakery, he told me the rye bread was not crisp enough. So I brought it back and on my father’s instructions went into the back of the bakery where I examined loaves from a fresh batch until I found one that was golden brown with a hard crust. The baker smiled and said, “Now I know who your father is.”
As a teenager, summer Sunday afternoons were often spent watching the Montreal Royals play double-headers at Delormier Downs. We would never eat what my father called their “dreck hot-dogs.” Instead, we would stop on The Main at a deli to pick up smoked meat sandwiches — medium on the fat side, with some speck — which we would nosh at the ballpark.
At my father’s place of business there was a Thursday ritual where his friend Moishe would show up lunchtime with a schmaltz herring. The two of them would share it for lunch along with some crusty pumpernickel bread and a few shots of Crown Royal. As they devoured each morsel, my father always found some fault. The schmaltz herring wasn’t so fresh, it was too salty or not salty enough. It was too small or too large, had too many bones or it hadn’t been soaked in brine long enough. Or Moishe paid too much and next time he should buy it someplace else.
My father had a large jewelled ring that he wore on his pinkie finger. My brother, who was partners in business with my father, called me one afternoon to tell me that the ring was missing, even though my father assured him that he had it on when he came to the office that morning. My brother had searched but could not locate it. Together we retraced my father’s steps. There was a small fridge in the office. My father had made himself a bagel with lox and cream cheese for his lunch. I told my brother to check the fridge. Lying inside the cream cheese container was the ring that apparently slipped off from my father’s finger.
My late mother was an excellent cook and some of the food she prepared that I watched my father relish was gefilte fish with strong red horseradish, chopped liver with fried onions, chicken soup with matzo balls, boiled beef flanken, holishkes, pickled tongue, kishke, and potato latkes that she would often cut her knuckles making them from scratch on a reibeisen (grater). But my mother drew the line when he would ask her to prepare a stuffed fat goose. However, my father was able to convince a sister of his to occasionally cook one for him.
After my mother passed away, every Sunday morning I would visit my father at his home bringing him whatever he requested. One summer morning he felt like having an eir kichel — a larger round cookie, shaped like a pita. Naturally, it had to be crisp. Almost burnt. I stopped by a popular kosher bakery and waited in line more than a half hour while customers ahead of me purchased their large orders of assorted goodies.
When it was finally my turn, the girl at the counter couldn’t believe I stood there all that time to buy one eir kichel. It turned out to be the last one left and it was under baked. When my father saw it, he didn’t make a comment but looked at me in dismay. I was 40 years old then, but in his mind I was still the nine-year old kid who never learned that anything made with dough tastes best when it’s very well baked, crusty, crisp — and almost burnt.
