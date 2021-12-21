Bernard Mendelman: My Christmas dilemma

Being Jewish I find myself under the influence of Christmas. Throughout the city, lawns and doorways are decorated with lighted trees, wreaths, Santas, and reindeers. No other holiday lasts for such a long period of time. Storekeepers attempt to outdo each other with their dazzling window displays. Carols and Christmas music start echoing repeatedly at the malls, drifting into the metro stations. Even though I’m Jewish, salespeople wish me a Merry Christmas.
Every year there are new Christmas movies. One, on Netflix, that looks promising this year is Father Christmas is Back, about four sisters who are feuding but are united when their long-lost father returns to the family's fancy English manor for Christmas. The cast includes Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, and John Cleese.
I still get my holly jollies watching It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Bells of St. Mary and A Christmas Carol. You can be sure that all of these, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, will find their way to your television screens during December.
I sing along to all the Christmas songs. My favourite is White Christmas, composed by a Jewish boy, Irving Berlin, who really should have changed that tune into White Chanukah.
As a child, my mom and I watched the Santa Claus Parade prior to visiting Eaton’s to sit on Santa’s lap and take a photo with him. Then, Santa, a big guy in a red suit that sort of looked like my Zaidy, would point to a pile of toys and instruct me to pick one. He once said to me “Neim Tvay.” — “Take two.”
Then we were off to Murray’s for hot chocolate and rice pudding followed by Ogilvy’s to hear bagpiper music and view their enchanting Christmas scene windows of stuffed animals interacting in imaginary settings.
The day after Halloween I’m spooked by all retailers urging me to purchase Christmas gifts. It all began when Three Wise Men followed a bright star to Bethlehem. When they came upon the newborn son they worshipped him, giving him gifts which consisted of frankincense (a fragrance) myrrh (what ever the hell that is) and gold. To now re-enact the scene, frankincense and myrrh is inexpensive (if you can find some) but a 400-ounce bar of gold is worth over $700,000.
Just as Christmas is inescapable for a Jew, so is gift giving at Christmas inescapable. I must still dole out gifts to all service providers. Postmen, massage therapists, doctor’s receptionists, cleaning women, hairdressers, newspaper deliverers, doormen, building superintendents, maître d’s — the list is endless. About that old adage, “It’s not the gift that counts, it’s the thought”. Forget it. It’s the cost of the gift that counts.
Although I hate to give money, that’s what they all expect. You can’t give candy, or chocolate, they may be on a diet or diabetic. You can’t give wine or booze, they may be teetotalers or belong to A.A.
The problem with giving cash is you never know how much is right. Giving cash automatically makes your service provider compare what you gave to what other people gave and you won’t find out until later on if it was adequate. It’s only when you phone your hairdresser’s receptionist and are told she can’t squeeze you in for an appointment that day, or when you visit your favourite restaurant, and the maître d’ keeps you waiting almost an hour for a table before sitting you in the one next to the kitchen.
Many Jews celebrate Christmas with relatives, friends and acquaintances. They look forward to a few days off from work, indulge themselves a little, and make an effort to be as happy and good spirited as the folks they watch in all those Christmas movies.
Being Jewish, on Christmas Day it is a tradition for me to dine at a Chinese restaurant. They are usually the only ones open. Soothing hot and sour soup with a side order of veggie spring rolls plus some tasty dim sum might have been a nice nosh at the Last Supper. I wonder what the message was in their fortune cookies.
