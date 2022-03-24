Bernard Mendelman: Keeping the price of gas at bay

I was complaining about the price of gas when this column appeared in The Suburban 15 years ago.
With the price of gas hovering at $1.20 a litre and probably going higher this summer, some people have figured out how to get gas at absolutely no cost. Last month, when I received my statement from The Bay, my HBC credit card had three charges that didn’t belong to me. Two for $100.00 and one for $89.76. Supposedly on the same day, on March 28, I bought gas at Esso stations in Ville St. Laurent, Town of Mount Royal, and in Montreal North.
You may be wondering how I get charged for gas on my HBC card, so let me explain. I need an extra credit card like Rosie O’Donnell needs another TV debate, but when I made a purchase at The Bay, I was told that if I had an HBC card I would get 10 per cent off plus 20,000 points. So I succumbed. I then discovered that I could also use their card at Esso stations, so since I fill up at the two Esso stations in Côte St. Luc I’ve been charging gas on the HBC card.
Obviously, someone was able to make a duplicate of my card since the original card was not lost and still in my possession. The perpetrators didn’t dare take the card to The Bay to buy some expensive tchotchkes for fear they would be asked for additional identification. Instead, they just filled up at the pumps, used the automatic credit card insert, which requires no signature and therefore leaves no trail so that they can’t be traced. HBC’s fraud investigator did tell me that the pumps are programmed to stop at $100, but nothing prevents going from station to station and filling up to the limit. Not too hard to reach that amount if the needle on your gauge is at empty and you’re driving a truck or a SUV.
Of course, this would never have been able to happen in the good old days when you got personal attention from a service attendant who knew you personally and not only filled up your tank but also checked your oil and tires as well as cleaned your windows and gave you some free windshield fluid.
The crude truth is that I’m fuming each day over the price of gas and keep checking prices at every service station I pass. Should I fill up now or will it be cheaper tomorrow? Although the price fluctuates almost daily, the very exact price is adhered to by almost every service station. Yet there’s no point to accuse service-station operators of price fixing and gouging. The independent station owner is almost as much of a victim as the consumer, as they face escalating wholesale costs, rising credit card fees and abuse from customers.
Along with road rage, airplane rage, and sport games rage, welcome to gas rage. As gas prices soar so do incidents of violence and theft at the pumps. Recently, the owner of a gas station in Alabama was run down and killed by a driver who had just helped himself to $52 worth of gas. In Texas, a man was arrested this month for stealing hundreds of gallons of fuel from underground tanks while posing as a parking lot cleaner. He sold the gas from his driveway, police said.
Canadians consume about 14,500 litres a second. Gas costs hurt but apparently not enough yet, as most of us do nothing about it, still clinging to our driving and vacation habits, grudgingly accepting the higher price tag. Surprisingly there has not been a noticeable increase in people using public transit, car-pooling, or cycling.
A sure-fire way to cut down gas consumption and in turn lower the price of gas is to just make everyone pay cash for his or her gas. This will also eliminate huge credit card fraud, the losses which end up anyhow being paid by the consumer through increased prices. Also, isn’t it time governments reduced the tax rate on gas since they’re pocketing so much more on the higher prices?
I wish I could be more complacent like a friend of mine who never worries about gas prices. “Gas never costs me more,” he explains, “I always fill up for only $25 dollars!”
— By Bernard Mendelman
— AB
