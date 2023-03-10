Bernard Mendelman: It’s time again for a time change

Sunday we move our clocks one hour ahead and next November we revert back to standard time, moving our clocks one hour back. Moving the clocks ahead one hour means the sun, in effect, will set an hour later. The resulting extra hour of daylight in the evening, they say, saves energy, reduces traffic accidents, and even lowers crime rates.
It’s reasonable to assume that more traffic accidents and crime takes place when it’s dark, but I think it’s a myth about the saving energy part. For years I’ve been led to believe that with daylight saving time, residential power usage is reduced and we’re conserving electricity because people don't have to turn their lights on until an hour later in the evening. I think this no longer holds true. Most of us have our air conditioners running during the summer and we all now have more electronic gadgets operating, therefore the usage of power consumption greatly outpaces the reduction in lighting.
The switch takes place at 2 a.m. That makes sense, because most people are asleep at that hour so it doesn’t disrupt working day activity. I have no intention to stay up until that hour just to change the time, so I have to decide whether to do it before I go to sleep that night or the following morning after I wake up. I have a battery-operated Concord watch, which has a dial that I can pull out twice. Once to change the date for the months that do not have 31 days and again to change the hour. I always forget what function requires one pull and what function requires two pulls. In frustration, I’ve replaced the dial on three occasions, because I pulled it so hard that it fell out of its socket.
I have four radio clocks in my house. In the bedroom, kitchen, home office and bathroom. They’re all different and I’m always confused on how to go about changing the settings. The same applies to the clock on my microwave oven. The grandfather clock in my foyer presents no problem. I just turn it ahead an hour. I wish all the appliances were a as smart as my computer and TV sets that I know when I get up Sunday morning that they will all have adjusted automatically.
I’m never prepared for the sleep I’m about to lose and will miss that lost hour of blissful snoring. Moving the hour ahead will screw up my eating routine and it will take about a week until I make the adjustment, but it’s a small price to pay for the large benefit of getting an extra hour of daylight in the evening. During the approaching warm months everyone appreciates the longer evenings and laments their shortage as autumn approaches.
After work, there’s still enough light to mow the grass, do some gardening or outdoor home repairs. The extra hour of daylight gives children more time to interact with a parent who works during the day. It gives families time to socialize or enjoy an outdoor meal together. It gives us more time for recreational activities, such as swimming, boating, golf or tennis after a day of work or studying. We can sit at outdoor cafes and restaurants, take in a sports game or concert, or just stroll through parks, stores and galleries.
There are those who say, changing clocks twice a year is just an unnecessary nuisance. My solution would be to keep daylight saving time all year round, so we no longer have to be out in the dark at 4 p.m. during December.
This column appeared in The Suburban March 9, 2011
