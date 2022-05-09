Bernard Mendelman: Is Friday the 13th a day of fright or delight?

People who believe that Friday the 13th is a day of fright will probably avoid all tasks. They will not conduct any business or travel and will stay home, probably not even leave their bed. Those who suffer from this are obsessed with a morbid, intense, excessive, and irrational fear of the day.
For them, 12 is considered to be a number of completeness. There are 12 months in a year, 12 hours in a day, 12 signs of the zodiac, 12 apostles, 12 tribes of Israel, and 12 days of Christmas. The number 13 is just too much for them to handle.
There are cities that do not have a 13th Street or a 13th Avenue, high rises that don’t have a 13th floor, airports that don’t have a 13th gate, and hospitals that avoid numbering rooms 13. Some believe you’ll be cursed if you have 13 letters in your name. Vladimir Putin fits into that category.
Friday has been known to be the unluckiest day of the week way back to pagan Rome because it was weekly execution day. Jesus was crucified on a Friday and shortly before his death there were 13 people at his Last Supper. In the financial world “Black Friday” has been associated with many stock market crashes. Wall Street has fostered a fear of Friday the 13th for decades.
The horror movie Friday the 13th, released in 1980, introduced the world to a hockey mask-wearing killer named Jason. The movie had 12 sequels, as well as comic books, novellas, video games, related merchandise, and countless terrifying Halloween costumes. Perhaps because of fright, a 13th movie was never made.
However, for others, May 13 will be a day of delight. Leprechaun Day is celebrated on that day. The day is about Ireland’s little folks. According to Irish folklore, leprechauns have a hidden pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and if a human is able to catch the leprechaun, he has the magical power to grant three wishes in exchange for their freedom. So, for those who have always wanted a pot full of gold or a short, green dressed person, today is their day.
Others will delight with Frog Jumping Day that is observed on May 13. The day is based on Mark Twain's first short story from 1865, The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County (also published as Jim Smiley and His Jumping Frog). In Calaveras County, California, Frog Jumping Day is an unofficial holiday where an annual frog jumping contest attracts tens of thousands of attendees who try to beat the record jump of 21 feet and 5 3/4 inches, set in 1986. The frog is a symbol of fertility, potential, and prosperity. When all of these qualities are wrapped into a bundle, you have a winning combination to bring more good luck into your life.
So, Friday the 13th will it be a fright or a delight for me? Since I don’t think I’ll be able to find a leprechaun or a frog on that day here is how I intend to ward off evil spirits. When I leave home, I will kiss the mezuzah (a small case containing a prayer on a piece of parchment) that Jews mount on their doorways. Also, I will not walk under a ladder. I won’t let a black cat cross my path. I will not open an umbrella indoors. If I accidentally spilt salt, I would immediately throw some over my left shoulder. I’ll carry a rabbit’s foot on my key chain. I will knock on wood and now that the grass is green. I will search for a four-leaf clover and a penny, both really difficult to find these days. I also definitely won’t be doing any leap frogs.
May is the only month this year that the 13th day will fall on a Friday. Most calendar years it comes up two or three times. The next Friday the 13th will be in January 2023.
Happy Friday the 13th to everyone. May the odds be in your favour.
