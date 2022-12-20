Bernard Mendelman: In 2022, I column-ed 'em as I saw ‘em

January —To deal with the overwhelming fear, anxiety, loneliness and grief, of COVID-19, I suggested that every hospital and nursing home should have “Humour Rooms”. Patients can watch Mel Brook movies, Seinfeld reruns, episodes of The Big Bang Theory and The Comedy Channel. In addition, there must be visits from clowns.
February — I noted that Valentine’s Day started with Valentine of Terni, a priest who was arrested on February 14 in the year 269. While he was imprisoned, he wrote one last note to the jailer’s daughter with whom he had fallen in love and signed it, “From Your Valentine.” Because of COVID-19 restrictions, many of us this year also felt imprisoned on Valentine’s Day, afraid to leave our homes.
March — Confined to more time at home due to the pandemic, I began following the Toronto Blue Jays. They are an exciting club with a lot of upcoming young talent. Led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose father played for the Montreal Expos, I stated that they had a good shot at winning the World Series. However, after making the playoffs, their season ended in a bitter disappointment.
April — My column was about explaining a Passover Seder to non-Jews. The Seder that concludes with “Next year in Jerusalem” was more meaningful this year as it will be the new home for thousands of Ukrainians, both Jews and non-Jews, who have been uprooted by Putin.
May — The 13th fell on a Friday. I did not walk under a ladder, let a black cat cross my path or open an umbrella indoors. I carried a rabbit’s foot on my key chain and I knocked on wood. The grass was turning green and I searched for a four leaf clover and a penny, both hard to find these days.
June — I wrote about the summer jobs I had during high school. Summer were good and summer were not. One summer I worked in a garment manufacturer’s sweat shop that I hated and another summer I worked at an advertising agency, which I really enjoyed.
July — I stated what could be better in the summertime than noshing on a hot dog? Montreal is known for its own version of the hot dog — the steamé. When ordered “all dressed” it consists of a steamed hot dog encased in a steamed bun and topped with mustard, relish, a vinegary coleslaw, and chopped onion. I’ve devoured many steamés at Montréal Pool Room and DécarieHot Dog, legendary places in our city’s hot dog history.
August — Prior to the election I penned an imaginary appeal that then-Liberal leader Dominique Anglade might have made for votes if she was addressing ladies at the
Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors. The Liberals were badly defeated and Anglade was forced to resign.
September — I did a rant on how texting has made a sham of our English language with all those abbreviations. OMG! FYI texting is NFM — not for me!
October — I wrote that I could easily get through the rest of my life without pumpkins. I do not like pumpkin pie, pumpkin soup, or pumpkin bread and I see no point in cutting up pumpkins as Jack-o’-lanterns for Halloween. Pumpkins have been grown that have weighed over 1,500 pounds. Why? Haven’t people got anything better to do with their time than growing these colossal, oversized freaky fruits?
November — I told details about an internet scam I got caught in. It was for only a hundred dollars, but everyday scammers are pretending to be large retailers like Costco, offering you free gifts and then stealing your credit card information.
In a second column I revealed that “permacrisis” was chosen the dictionary word of the year. The word means an extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events. It is a perfect word for the imperfect year of 2022.
My word for next year is “ameliorate”. It means to make something that is bad or unsatisfactory better, and that is my wish to all of you for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.