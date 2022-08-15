Bernard Mendelman: If Dominique Anglade met with a Jewish women’s group

Dominique Anglade is the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party and leader of the Official Opposition of Quebec. She is the first woman to head the Quebec Liberal Party and the first Black woman to head a provincial party in Quebec. Reaching out to all women of Quebec to help her become premier of Quebec, the following is an imaginary appeal Anglade might make if she was addressing the ladies of the Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors.
===
My dear ladies of the Cummings Centre. I have often wanted to get together with you, but I was waiting until we got closer to the forthcoming election. Every time I meet people they say, “Oy vey, we didn’t know who you were.” That’s why I need to go out and meet the people constantly, so they get to know me, learn what I stand for, what my values are, where I come from, and what drives me. People are fed up with a government that not only doesn’t listen but is constantly dividing Quebecers. I am a proud francophone in Quebec who can also speak English. I can relate to being a minority myself.
I am here to seek your vote. We must beat that mishuga Legault. If elected, I will strengthen our health system and help those who are suffering from the high rise of inflation. As for the C.A.Q. party, I say caq (sh-t) on them! They can all kiss my touches. Legault didn’t even have the balls to debate in English. He doesn’t think all cultures are on the same level. Feh!
Mazel Tov, I admire you ladies, that even though English or French is the premier language spoken in your homes, your Yiddish language has never disappeared. It survives so well that a lot of Yiddish expressions are familiar to us Quebeckers. I recall a summer morning when I was schlepping out breakfast on the patio for my husband. I was noshing on a bagel, lax, and cream cheese when I said to him “I kvell how lucky we are to be living in this great country of Canada. Tabernac, we should all be able to live in harmony.
Let me tell you that only in this beautiful country of ours could we produce a Sugar Sammy. He pokes fun at our cultural differences, performing both in English and French in his irreverent style. He's blossomed into a star on the international comedy circuit. Sammy, his real name is Samir Khullar, (I call him Sam-elah) was born in a culturally diverse neighbourhood in Montreal. He says himself that he is a product of Quebec's language law, Bill 101: he went to French school, picked up English on the streets, and learned Hindi and Punjabi at home.
Then there’s la magnifique Celine Dion who performs in both English and French. Celine-elah, the youngest of 14 children, was raised a Roman Catholic in a poverty-stricken, but, by her own account, happy home in Charlemagne.
I always appreciated your Golda Meir and wouldn’t our U.S. neighbours have been better off with Hillary Clinton being their president instead of that shlob, Donald Trump. I also have high hopes for Kamala Harris, the first Black U.S. vice president who studied at Montreal’s Westmount High. I feel I’m just as dedicated as those women. So, mes chères soeurs, my dear sisters, my shvesteren, I come here today to ask you to help me become the premier of Quebec. Let me assure you that even if I’m not a member of your tribe, I still think with a yiddisher kop (Jewish head).
Thank you for the wonderful lunch, and please give me the recipe for those mouth-watering matzo balls. Mine never come out so soft and fluffy. Your chopped liver tasted so much better than my pâté de foie gras. Forgive me if I didn’t eat any smoked meat. It’s a bit too salty and I’m retaining. I also skipped the potato knishes, as I can’t afford to put any extra pounds on my pulkes.
Finally, before we separate — that was a faux pas —I mean before I leave, I wish that you all be well.
Zei gezunt.
