The eight days of Chanukah started Saturday night. The Jewish festival celebrates the victory of the Maccabees, some 2100 years ago, when a small band of Jewish fighters liberated Israel from the Syrians who occupied it under the reign of King Antiochus. In recapturing the ancient Jewish capital, they lit the altar flame at the Temple in Jerusalem and though it only contained enough oil for one day it continued to burn for eight days. Because of this miracle, during the holiday, we eat fried foods made with oil. My preferred food, being latkes — thin crispy pancakes made from potatoes, onions and oil.
When I was a child, I would watch my bubba grate the potatoes on a reebaizen (a grater). I could never resist the wonderful aroma while they were being prepared and as soon as they were ready, I would reach for a sizzling hot one, right out of the frying pan.
When middle eastern Jews started to immigrate to Montreal, they brought along their own favourite Chanukah treat — sufganiyot (delicious deep in oil fried jelly dough balls sprinkled with powdered sugar), that do a good job of competing with the fried latkes for clogging up my arteries.
Chanukah, like all Jewish holidays, is centered on home with family and friends, over-indulging ourselves with food. Before sitting down for the evening meal, the children light up the Chanukah Menorah, a candelabrum with eight candleholders and a ninth one set a little above the others. The ninth one is lit every night adding one additional candle each night during the holiday.
It’s customary for the parents to reward the children Chanukah gifts, gelt (loonies or toonies), or chocolate covered coins for lighting up the candles. While half a dozen latkes smothered with sour cream will suffice for lunch, dinner will usually consist of latkes topped with applesauce served with roast brisket or boiled flanken. After the meal we’ll bring out a dreidel, a four-sided top with Hebrew letters nun, gimmel, hay and shin inscribed on the four sides. They represent the first letters of the words “Nes gadol hayah sham” which means, “A great miracle happened there.”
Don’t tell Loto-Quebec, but during the holiday we allow our kids to gamble. They put money into a pot and depending on how the letters land they win the pot or have to add more into it.
Most of my non-Jewish friends who wish me a happy Chanukah have trouble pronouncing the word properly. Not that I blame them. I see it spelled so many ways – Chanuka, Chanukka, Channukah, Hanukah and Hannuka. To pronounce it correctly, you must begin with emphasis on the sound made when bringing up phlegm. It’s easier for us Jews because we have a history of waking up every morning with phlegm.
Over 2100 years have passed and right now there are still those like Antiochus who want to dispossess Israel of its sovereign rights. They would also deny and wipe out any vestige of Jewish heritage. They maintain that Jews have no ownership of Jerusalem. Once again modern-day Maccabees prepare to defend their homeland.
While Jewish song writer Irving Berlin dreamt of a white Christmas, I’ll instead be dreaming of a white Chanukah, when I can enjoy walking during a mild snowy winter night, under stars shining in a deep blue sky. I’ll look inside windows where I’ll see rooms lit up by menorah candles or bright Christmas symbols and I’ll be overcome with feel-good vibrations sensing the closeness of family and the warmth of brotherhood. For a fleeting moment I’ll think all’s right with the world and that it’s a wonderful life.
In a Jewish version of the classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” I would have it end with Jimmy Stewart rushing home in a snowstorm just in time to watch the last candle on the menorah being lit, then noshing a plate full of latkes as he spins the dreidel with his children.
This column was originally published December 5, 2012
