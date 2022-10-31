Bernard Mendelman: I didn’t read the small print

Over the years, I’ve been proud of myself that I had never fallen for any of the numerous scams that are found on the internet. That was until last month when I was caught hook, line and sinker on one that I could have easily avoided.
The day before it occurred, I had been shopping at Costco. On the following day, I received what looked like an actual email from Costco, stating that they had a surprise for me. That I had been selected to get an exclusive reward. To qualify for this special offer, I had to simply complete a 30-second marketing survey about my shopping experience.
Even though these scams appear to be legit, with all the proper insignias, I can usually discover that it’s a scam by just checking the email address. Scammers will often try to mask who they are by using an official name, but they can’t fake their email address as easily. Legit organizations have official email addresses. If the “From” email address is from Gmail, Outlook, or others, it’s usually a scam.
Coincidentally, since the email came the day after I was at Costco I assumed it was a legit survey and I neglected to check the email address.
In return for answering the short survey, I was offered the choice of three free gifts. All I had to do was pay the delivery charge. There was an attachment in small print of terms and conditions. I assumed this was standard and never even read it. Most of us never bother to read the small print. The gift I chose was a smart bracelet. I prepaid the delivery charge of about $14 on my National Bank Master Card. That should have been another tip off since Costco already had my credit card information on a different credit card.
About a week later the package arrived. The following day when I was checking my online balances, there was a charge of $126 on my credit card from a company Ship Now Pay Later. According to the small print, that I never read, this was the additional charge for the smart bracelet.
I called the company up and accused them of running a scam operation, but they told me that they did nothing wrong, as it was all spelled out in the small print. After mentioning that I was going to report this to the fraud squad they agreed to reduce the charge by 50 per cent. I suppose I could off still reported it and maybe after a few months of hassling I might have had the complete amount reversed, but I bit my lip and decided to settle. Considering that I could have purchased the smart bracelet on Amazon for $35, they still made a huge profit.
However, that was not the end of it. Two days later there was another charge to my credit card of $27 from a company I had no knowledge of. I immediately reported this to the fraud department at National Bank. They were very co-operative and withdrew the amount from my account. They also cancelled my credit card immediately and issued a new one which I received in the mail a week later.
I check my credit card balances daily which I recommend that everyone should, otherwise who knows how many other scam charges would have been accumulated before I received my monthly statement.
After the fact, I checked the Costco website where they mention that scammers pretend to be Costco and send you messages and try to lure you into clicking on the link they attached in the text. If you take the bait, that I did, and click on the link, you will land on a fake website and asked to enter personal information such as home addresses, phone numbers, or even banking details like credit card numbers and CVC codes. With it, scammers can steal your money as well as your identity.
These scammers just do not give up. Since then, I keep receiving the same email, supposedly from Costco. By the way, I was not smart enough to ever figure out how the smart bracelet works but this time I did not need a smart bracelet to tell me not to open those emails.
