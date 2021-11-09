Bernard Mendelman: Grumpy November days

Since COVID-19 I’ve become a grumpy old man. One of my friends calls me Grumplestiltskin. These days we all seem to be operating on a short fuse. Now that it’s November I find myself whining and complaining more and being crankier than usual.
It starts in the morning. An early riser, I enjoy waking up to daylight but it’s now pitch dark when I get up. Only a few weeks ago everything outside was sunny, the leaves on the trees were autumn colourful but now they’ve fallen off and the trees are just bare and sad looking.
Getting dressed takes me extra time and effort. Forget about wearing short sleeve shirts. Sweaters, jackets, and hats are now mandatory. We’ve put away the sandals and brought out those heavy boots with multiple holes to fill and lace up. We’ve turned up the heat at home and the costs will start mounting. Days of open windows in the car are over. Frost is on the windows and we need a scraper and stronger windshield wipers.
I’ve got to install my winter tires. Every day it’s raining or freezing, preparing us for that snowstorm we know will soon be coming. There’s more traffic on the road and everything moves slower with constant stops as children mount school buses. It takes us longer to unwind at the end of the day. Going out in the evening is an ordeal.
Attendance at a restaurant, cinema, theatre, concert or sporting event gives me shpilkes (agitations). Did I remember to take a mask? Did I forget my vaccine passport? Do I need a photo ID? Sometimes it’s simpler to stay home and avoid the hassle. Soon I will have to start preparing for Christmas and Chanukah holidays, which will make me even more stressed, exhausted and short tempered. Who do I buy gifts for? How, when and where will I go shopping? Who do I tip? And how much?
When it comes to being a grumpy person, I’m in good company. When I think of grumpy people, the following come to mind — both fictional and real.
We start with Grumpy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Then there’s Walter Matthau in Grumpy Old Men. Lionel Barrymore in his portrayal of Mr. Potter in It’s a Wonderful Life. Jack Klugman as Oscar Madison in The Odd Couple. Jack Nicholson in almost all of his movies. Ebenezer Scrooge in Charles Dickens’ novel A Christmas Carol. Grant Wood’s 1930 painting American Gothic, one of the most familiar images of American art. The more you look into the faces of the farmer holding a pitchfork, standing besides his spinster sister, there is no doubt that they are crabby people.
Also those two old annoying gents Statler and Waldorf, sitting in the balcony of the theatre during The Muppet Show. Let’s not forget sarcastic judge Simon Cowell from America’s Got Talent with his crotchety manner. His name should be Scowell instead of Cowell. How about Larry David with his prett-ay prett-ay prett-ay repugnant persona in Curb Your Enthusiasm? When introduced to a black family whose name is Black, he sarcastically commented on the coincidence: “That’s like if my last name was Jew – Larry Jew.”
The world has changed but Larry hasn’t. The 11th season of his brilliant comedy show began airing October 24.
All considered, being grumpy isn’t so bad. It even has some clear advantages. Cranks may be superior negotiators, more discerning decision makers, and artistic geniuses. Jeff Bezos is noted for his irritable manners and angry outbursts, but didn’t stop him from creating an amazing company, Amazon, and still found time to fly into space in his private built rocket ship.
Researchers recently used algorithms to finish composing Beethoven’s 10th Symphony. Beethoven was easily frustrated and would throw objects at his servants. Yet he remains one of the most admired composers in the history of music and his works rank amongst the most performed of the classical music repertoire.
I’m sure that after reading this column, some people will complain about it. However, they may never get the chance since my editor may be so grumpy during November he’ll decide to not even publish it.
[Editor’s note: Don’t push it Mendelman]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.