Bernard Mendelman: Fear of losing our marbles

For fellow members of the older generation, losing our mind is our greatest fear. I believe seniors who use their computers and cell phones reduce the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease. Googling for information, emailing, and texting keeps their minds sharp and resourceful. Along with maintaining and developing pleasurable pastimes, plus keeping an active lifestyle most seniors who follow such a regime are not losing their marbles. Here are a few examples:
A true legend in the entertainment industry, 95-year-old Mel Brooks is an Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Award winner, performing and creating some of the biggest comedy hits on television, in film, and on Broadway. He still appears as a guest on television talk shows. Last year he wrote a best seller, All About Me, that contains never-before-told, behind-the-scenes anecdotes and remembrances from his lifetime.
Norman Lear celebrated his 100th birthday, appearing as a guest in a number of TV specials. He has the distinction of being among the first seven television pioneers inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. He received four Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for All in the Family. Lear is also known as the creator of Sanford & Son, Maude, Good Times, and The Jeffersons.
Harry Belafonte is well known for his recordings of The Banana Boat Song, with its signature Day-O lyric. He has recorded and performed in many genres, including blues, folk, gospel, show tunes, and American standards. Now into his 90s, Belafonte is still active, appearing in films and using his voice as a humanitarian and standing up for civil rights.
The oldest president at the end of his tenure was Ronald Reagan at 77; this distinction will fall upon 80-year-old Joe Biden at the end of his term of office. But Biden, will probably run for President again in 2024, as he feels age is no barrier.
King Charles III is now the oldest person in British history to become king at age 73. The scientific evidence suggests that the job of reigning is so complex that it could help King Charles keep mentally and physically fit for many years.
Four aging dames, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Sally Field Star in 80 For Brady, an upcoming film that is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Tom Brady play. The film, from Paramount Pictures, premiers in theaters on February 3. To quote Fonda, “A more appropriate metaphor for aging is a staircase. The upward ascension of the human spirit, bringing us into wisdom, wholeness, and authenticity.”
Seniors say a good laugh helps keeps them young, such as this story about a 65-year-old woman who suffers a heart attack. While she is recuperating, she has a vision from God. He tells her not to worry. She will live for another 35 years. After she recovers, she decides before leaving the hospital that she will have a complete makeover. She has her face lifted, a nose job, her breasts reduced, a few nips and a tummy tuck. Finally, she dyes her grey hair flaming red.
On her way out of the hospital, she crosses the street and dies instantly, being struck down by an unseen car. Arriving in heaven, she says to God, “You told me I was going to live for 35 more years.” God replies, “I’m sorry. I didn’t recognize you.”
For most of us, our lifespans will be greater than our parents and grandparents. We eat better, exercise more and benefit from medical advances. We always want to look like a million bucks as long as we can. But I still want to be recognized for who I am. The lines on my forehead, the wrinkles in my face, the grey hairs in my temples — they are all part of my personality. I don’t want them erased. They are results of blood, sweat and tears. I’ve earned and paid for every one of them during my lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.