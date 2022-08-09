Bernard Mendelman: City driving is driving me mad

The following column appeared in The Suburban in July 2005. Seems to me in the past 17 years driving in the city has not improved at all.
===
At the Formula One Grand Prix, Michael Schumacher, the fabulous driver said, “My idea of fun is battling in the middle of the F1 pack.” That may be okay for Michael, but not for me. I find driving to the city is a sport unto itself. I get absolutely no fun in battling my way on the clogged expressways, going bumper to bumper, and breathing in too much exhaust from tailpipes. Even leaving home in Côte St. Luc and turning on to Fleet from Cavendish is frustrating – and that’s just in the suburbs! And don’t get me started about driving through the construction mayhem on Cavendish towards St. Jacques.
Last week I saw the Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie. Besides their rumoured romantic relationship, co-stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt must have had a great time speeding their power engine cars, smashing them up in high voltage action. Let’s admit it. We all have a romantic relationship with our cars, but we average Jane Smiths and John Smiths don’t get our jollies driving through restricted 35-, 40- and 50-kilometre/hr zones. For us it’s the pits not knowing when a cop brigade is ready to pounce, writing tickets and taking away precious dollars and points. Even driving at such low speeds, I see almost every car on the road is still dinked with dents and scratches.
No wonder. They don’t make them like they used to. And what can we expect when we constantly have to put up with motorists blasting their horns, talking on cell phones as they swerve in and out of traffic while we try to swerve in and out of potholes to prevent them from hitting us.
Then there are the bus drivers and SUV owners who think they own the road. Makes it tough on us little guys with our Echos and P.T. Cruisers. And what’s with these mounds in Hampstead between every corner stop sign. Even if you pass over them at crawling speeds it feels like your whole car is falling apart. Do they really have to be that elevated?
Yesterday, a nut case on Queen Mary, without signalling, made a U-turn in front of me. I hit my brakes hard, coming to a stop an inch away from him. Since I had my air-conditioning going full blast, I was unable to roll down my window fast enough to give him a few expletive words. I did, however, give him the finger, but he returned it by roaring out to me that I was an ugly old fart and shouldn’t still be driving.
When driving, I’m also obsessed with checking the price of gas as I pass every service station. Should I fill up now that the gauge is almost down to zero, or should I keep looking elsewhere to save a few pennies? Why didn’t I fill up this morning when gas was eight cents cheaper?
When I finally get into the core of the city with my jaws locked and my throat dry, there’s the problem of finding a parking space. Not willing to take out a mortgage to park in a parking lot, with their exorbitant prices, I try finding a meter with some time remaining. Forget about that. They have even eliminated that little pleasure for me by installing these new-fangled contraptions which eliminate free time. And how am I supposed to remember a four-digit code while looking for a pay station?
There are times that I can’t avoid going downtown, so I’m resigned to putting up with the standstill traffic, countless red lights, never-ending construction, and impossible parking — not to mention the constant threat of car break-ins or theft. In addition to all that, we Quebec drivers may soon have to pay more for these nerve-wrecking experiences. More licence fees, more vehicle registration charges, more at the gas pump and probably higher insurance costs.
I would get a horse and buggy, but right now I certainly don’t need the animal rights groups after me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.