Bernard Mendelman: Celebrating Valentine’s Day during COVID-19

Valentine’s Day started with Valentine of Terni, a priest who married Roman soldiers against orders and was arrested and killed on February 14 in the year 269. While he was still imprisoned, he wrote one last note to the jailer’s daughter, with whom he had fallen in love and signed it “From Your Valentine.”
Because of COVID-19, many of us, again this year, will also feel imprisoned on Valentine’s Day. If distance separates you and your special someone, try a virtual date. Seeing the face of someone you love, even if it’s on a screen, gives you a chance to reminisce, laugh, and talk as if the person were there right next to you. You can also share a favourite meal together and you won’t have to pick up after the other person when it’s over.
Restaurants might be open, but if there are restrictions that you will not feel comfortable with, you can still take advantage of delivery services. Have a restaurant send an evening meal. Make sure it’s something your partner likes that is not too salty, too peppery, or something that will give them indigestion.
Have your florist deliver two dozen long stemmed red roses. They are beautiful and have a lovely fragrance, but make sure they are fresh and won’t wither the next day.
Send some lingerie that you find arousing. Make sure the size is not too large or your beloved becomes aroused in a way you weren’t anticipating. Once worn, you may not even be able to return it. How about chocolate covered strawberries in a heart shaped box. Make sure your beloved one is not allergic to strawberries and develops an itchy rash.
Mail a three-page, hand-written love letter, expressing your most inner thoughts in prose and poetry. However, your beloved may find it corny and outdated and say, “Why didn’t you just twitter me in two lines?”
If you and your loved one live in the same home, I know that being cooped up because of COVID-19 can become very edgy. As an alternative I suggest preparing a candlelight dinner and then cozy up with the 1953 movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The film is about two singers, played by Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell, who work their way to Paris, enjoying the company of eligible men they meet along the way. In the motion picture, the song Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend is sassily sung by Marilyn.
It would be nice if you could afford to give your significant other a diamond trinket for Valentine’s Day, but if not that you can have the lyrics of Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend loaded as a ringtone on her cell phone. That way, every time her cellphone rings, she’ll happily be reminded of you.
Now that the kids are back at school, they will at least be able to send Valentine cards to each other and to their teachers. When I was in Grade four, I had a crush on Florence, a blue-eyed, freckled, blonde girl who sat a row away from me. All classmates exchanged Valentine cards and I received one that read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, each night in bed, I think about you.” I was sure it came from Florence, but it really was sent to me by Yossi Greenberg, who sat next to me.
Yossi left school at the end of that year and moved with his parents to New York. As an adult he changed his name to Jack Green and enjoyed a career as a chorus dancer in many Broadway musicals. Florence, who never gave me a second glance, married a corporate lawyer and lives in a mansion in Upper Westmount.
Cynics believe that Valentine’s Day has become nothing more than a commercial holiday, but right now it gives a needed boost to our struggling retailers.
If you love yourself and your loved ones, make sure you keep up with your COVID-19 vaccines. Who knows how many more shots will be needed to combat the end of this horrific pandemic.
