Bernard Mendelman: Celebrating the Passover Seder

Passover 2023 begins at sundown on Wednesday, April 5 and ends the evening of Thursday, April 13. The first Passover Seder is on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, and the second Passover Seder takes place the following evening. The holiday commemorates the Exodus, in which the ancient Israelites were freed from slavery in Egypt. The holiday is named for the story behind it, when the angel of God passed over the houses of Israelites and saved them.
With two long nights of the Seder, back to back, it’s not that we don’t love our family members but getting together with all of them at a meal can create some excruciating moments. Especially, since the reading of the Haggadah can take a couple of hours, and there will be some bellies rumbling and guests can become irritable waiting for food to be served.
The Haggadah is the retelling of the story of when Moses led the enslaved Jews out of Egypt and how they got lost and wandered around the desert for 40 years before getting to the Promised Land.
If only they had a GPS.
There are a number of rituals in the Haggadah. The youngest guest asks, “The Four Questions” about the customs performed during the Seder. We then recite the 10 plagues God made on the Egyptians. Next, a piece of matzoh, the afikomen, wrapped in cloth is hidden by the host. The children go on a search for it. When they find it, the Seder host will give them some money for returning it. Later on, a door is opened to allow the prophet Elijah to join the Seder and sip some wine from a glass previously poured and designated for him. We chant “Chad Gadya,” a song about a deceased goat, a bruised dog, an injured cat, a bloodied ox and a visit by the Angel of Death.
Not a ditty that Taylor Swift will ever record.
During the reading of the Haggadah we drink four cups of wine. Traditionally, the wine is Manischewitz, a sticky sweet wine that may result in you having a morning-after headache. When the food finally arrives we eat matzoh instead of bread. The Israelites left Egypt in such a hurry that they weren’t able to wait for their bread to rise, so they left with matzohs, best described as a simple flat cracker, it has become a symbol for the holiday. Still after eight days, I’ve had my fill and hopefully I’ll stop making numerous trips to the Metamucil container and won’t have to eat too many prunes.
The typical Passover meal includes gefilte fish, which is made from boiled, minced white fish. Not a visually palatable dish but dip it in chrain (red beet horseradish) it’s delicious. Next comes schmaltz-filled chopped liver, golden chicken matzoh ball soup, mouth-watering brisket served with potato kugel and tzimmes. For dessert, there’s yummy flourless chocolate cakes with fruit toppings, macaroons, fruit-flavoured jelly slices and walnuts that are cracked opened with a nutcracker.
Throughout the proceedings I would usually take a break and turn on the TV to see how the Canadiens were doing in the NHL playoffs. This won’t happen this year since the event won’t start until April 13 and even Moses couldn’t lead the Canadiens into the playoffs.
A few days prior to Passover I would usually receive a jar of chrain sent from Avi Morrow. For over 70 years, the noted philanthropist and his wife Dora prepared their special secret chrain recipe. “Avrum’s Homemade Chrain” was sent to friends worldwide, both to Jews and non-Jews. Morrow said, “It all started when I was 18 years old. I was courting my wife Dora when her mother Mrs. Mary Berkson asked me to grate some horseradish roots which she would then use to complete her recipe.” Avi and Dora have now both passed away, but members of the Morrow family continue making the chrain.
When I had invited Rudolph, a Russian friend, to a recent Seder, he told my wife that this was the best chrain he ever tasted. To that I replied, “Rudolph, the Red, knows chrain dear.”
Chag Sameach – Happy Passover.
