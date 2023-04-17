Bernard Mendelman: Are we heading towards another World War?

It’s now well over a year since Russia attacked Ukraine and started the largest clash in Europe since the last World War. The war has opened up global disputes that have existed for decades that could erupt into another World War. The United States and its allies in Europe have been careful not to have this war escalate, but who knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin can resort to with his nuclear weapons.
For the last few years China’s attention has been focused on the COVID virus so their plan to go to war with Taiwan has been on hold. However, should there eventually be a conflict, it would end up including the U.S. and very likely Japan.
North Korea continues testing nuclear weapons and there is a growing danger that one day they will use them against South Korea and even against the U.S.
Israel and Palestine jump from crisis to crisis, but a string of brutal and deadly attacks this year has raised fears that the Holy Land is again heading toward unrelenting bloodshed. There is speculation on another uprising between Israel and Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.
World War II was the biggest and deadliest war in history, involving more than 30 countries. Sparked by the 1939 Nazi invasion of Poland, the war dragged on for six bloody years until the Allies defeated Nazi Germany, Japan and Italy in1945. More than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served in the Second World War. More than 45,000 gave their lives and another 55,000 were wounded.
Being in public school when the war started, it didn’t affect my life that much. I remember collecting silver paper for the war effort. I recall saving nickels and dimes to buy War Savings Stamps, which I stuck into special booklets for post-war redemption. To save scarce U.S. dollars, the government had barred all non-essential American products from entering Canada. This embargo included my much-beloved comic books.
The Canadian publishing industry stepped in to fill the void, but they could not afford colour printing so they published black-and-white comic books where instead of Superman, Batman and Captain Marvel, I was stuck with a colourless Johnny Canuck.
One of my friend’s three older brothers all enlisted. Two in the army and one in the air force. They all came back unscathed. My Uncle Joe joined the American Army. He never got farther than Philadelphia. Uncle Joe spent most of his nights drinking beer and smoking cigars in a nightclub where he became pals with comedian Jackie Gleason. When Uncle Joe came to visit me all my friends were awestruck by how magnificent he looked dressed impeccably in his U. S. army uniform.
Before the war ended, I was in Baron Byng High School where it was mandatory to enlist in the Air Cadets. They gave us rough, woolen uniforms which never fitted me properly and itched my skin. Weekly, under Commander Jones, our gym teacher, we would march from our school on St. Urbain Street to the armory on Rachel Street, across from the Mountain. Klutz that I am I was always getting reprimanded for being out of step. I was no better at the riffle range. I missed the targets by so much that the guy aiming next to me always got the best score. The only benefit I had was being able to buy candy bars at the armory canteen, which were much cheaper since they were tax free.
On October 11, 1973, 19-year-old Calvin Parker was fishing in Pascagoula, a river in Mississippi, when he claimed he was abducted by aliens in a UFO. They told him that there was another war coming that could be a nuclear one where no nation on Earth would not be touched by it. In his book, Pascagoula – The Closest Encounter, published in 2018, he stated, “This was not a figment of my imagination. This is what I saw, or should I say, was shown during my abduction experience.”
The ever-growing and multiplying threats of another world war seem overwhelming and incomprehensible, yet I see it unfolding. Elon Musk, the visionary, must be thinking that also. Maybe that’s why he’s reaching into space to land on another planet before ours disintegrates.
