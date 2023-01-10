Bernard Mendelman: About the Queen and a deck of jokers

God save our gracious Queen
Long live our noble Queen
God save the Queen.
It always bothered me that I had to sing that anthem every morning during public school. It was also played at theatres when the movies ended and at sports arenas at the completion of the games. It made no sense to me. Then when Canadian television started in 1952 it also signed off nightly at midnight with the playing of God Save the Queen.
In 1988 I watched on TV the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Calgary. When Governor General Jeanne Sauvé arrived to open the games, the band played the first nine bars of God Save the Queen.
Although the Queen visited Quebec and other parts of Canada numerous times during her reign, the only time I got to see her in person was on July 3, 1967, when she visited Montreal’s Expo-67. It was her first trip to our city. Her Majesty arrived with Prince Philip at the site of the world fair on a yacht named Britannia, via the Saint-Lawrence River.
For the Queen’s security it was suggested closing the exhibition to allow the Queen and the Prince an exclusive visit of the grounds, uninterrupted by people — and possibly conflict. But the Queen refused and wanted to be among the crowd. Queen Elizabeth even got to take a ride on the minirail and people cheered. After her tour the Queen commented, ”The splendid buildings, the superb exhibitions, the excitement of novel displays, have all combined to make this one of the great events of our time.”
Don’t get me wrong. I thought the Queen was a very nice lady, but I thought all this fanfare by our country was overdone. Now that she has passed away we are left only with a King and a deck of Jokers.
Prince Harry’s book, Spare, reveals explosive details about the Royal family. The Queen’s third-born child, Prince Andrew enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and became involved in the sordid saga of Jeffrey Epstein.
King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage did not work out well. He remained in love with Camilla Parker Bowles, and their divorce was messy: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” Diana told the BBC in 1995.
King Charles would laugh and laugh at what Prince Harry thought was a remarkably unfunny joke that his actual father was one of his Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt whose flaming ginger hair was similar to his.
The Royal family has a history of troubling any newcomers in their family. Any women dating the Royals often come across quite a lot of hazing. Christina Oxenberg, the third cousin of King Charles, has claimed the treatment by Royals for Meghan Markle was 'treasonous.’'
So with all this crap going on with the Royals, is it time for Canada to do away with the Monarchy?
About a dozen legislators in Quebec, which held elections in early October, refused to take an oath to King Charles that is required to enter the provincial legislature, “I am sincerely uncomfortable with pledging an allegiance to a foreign king,” Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, leader of the provincial Parti Québécois said. At the Federal level, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet stated during a news conference, “We think we need to dispose of ties to the British monarchy easily, quickly, without making a fuss. It’s an anachronism. It’s a coat of paint in a living room that is starting to fade in the corners.”
Gasp! I never thought that I would ever find something in common with Quebec sovereigntists.
Abolishing the monarchy would require a constitutional change. Under the 1982 Constitution Act, Canada would need the approval of both the House of Commons and the Senate as well as the unanimous consent of all 10 Canadian provinces.
I know that right now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has much more pressing issues to deal with. However, I would ask him to at least consider the following: Do not rush to approve King Charles having his face on our currency or postage stamps.
