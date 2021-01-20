Bernard Mendelman: A plague on the year just passed

The year 2020 was one of the worst years I have ever lived through. Since the end of last March I have counted each day how many lives were taken by the COVID-19 virus. I lost some close friends and many other people who I was acquainted with. The plague started in China but with globe-trotting travellers jetting around the world, it didn’t take long for the pandemic to reach us.
Being a member of the vulnerable community, since the end of last March I have stayed put and seldom have left my home, except for medical appointments. There have been times when I have forgotten what day it is. I’ve become a schlub. I don’t get out of the clothes I sleep in until about twelve in the morning. The only reason I get dressed then — wearing old jeans and sweaters for days on end — is to walk out of my condo and take the elevator down to the ground floor to pick up the mail. I seldom meet anyone in the elevator or in the lobby. If I do see a neighbour, I keep my distance and out of my mask I just shout out, “Hi!” and then retrieve back. Some who are wearing elaborate masks I don’t even recognize anymore. And God knows I must restrain myself from shouting “Bonjour Ho!” to any females I encounter.
I’ve never watched as much television as I have during the last 10 months. I tune in every time Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and Quebec Premier Legault make an appearance. Justin, since sprouting a beard, looks to me like a young Fidel Castro. There were rumours that his mother Margaret once had an affair with the Cuban leader.
I believe Trudeau and Legault have tried to do everything within their power to fend off this disaster. But they couldn’t do it fast enough. Although they convinced us to use facemasks, latex gloves, disinfectants, wash our hands frequently and distance ourselves from each other, the major problem they were faced with is that pharmaceutical companies did not have an effective vaccine. As the year ended vaccines have been created in record time. Yet it will take well into the New Year for me to get my shots.
I’ve spent a lot of hours watching CNN, following the American political scene. I’m going to miss the meshugas antics of Donald Trump and his cronies. I subscribe to HBO and a number of the movie channels. I miss attending theatre performances and solace myself by watching black and white movies of my youth on TCM. I’m glued to the sinister roles portrayed by the likes of Humphrey Bogart, Peter Lorrie, James Cagney and Edward G. Robinson. A must program for me is their weekly Saturday Midnight Noir Alley series.
I’m also addicted to the political satire of SNL and the brilliant Friday night humour of Bill Maher. Past episodes of Seinfeld and The Big Bang Theory still amuse me. I like Big Bang’s star Kaley Cuoco and recently got sucked into watching an eight-part, hourly series The Flight Attendant that she had the leading role in. It was too contrived, full of gimmicks and I could never figure out the plot.
I order in most of my food and I really miss eating out in restaurants. Watching TV, I tend to always nosh on something. When eventually I come out of my COVID-19 confinement I probably will have gained a couple of kilos and will also have a number of empty wine bottles to cash in. I always have a glass or two of Cabernet Sauvignon with my evening meal. Not only does it ease the stress of these tense times but it makes me sleep better and for some unexplained reason I also find it makes me sing when I’m taking a shower. I keep belting out my own renditions of songs like “Life is a Cabernet old chum.“
China measures years in 12 cycles, each one named after another animal. This year is the Year of the Ox. The ox always has a heavy burden to pull and carry on its back. How coincidental and appropriate is that for the year 2021?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.