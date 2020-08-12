The following column appeared in The Suburban in July 2011. Because of COVID-19 students will chalk up 2020 as a year they will always remember. Hopefully, things will get back to normal and school starts up again in September.
•••
As classrooms are set to begin, I look back at my high school days. For me back-to-school was the real New Year. I was moving up to the next grade and rejoining old friends after a long summer. School didn’t start then until after Labour Day.
In June of 1943, I graduated from Fairmount Elementary School. I turned 13 that month and also had my Bar Mitzvah. My mother bought me a new suit for the occasion at a discount price from my Uncle Abe, who owned a clothing store in Verdun. My Bar Mitzvah at the B’nai Jacob Synagogue on Fairmount Street was a modest affair. Nothing like today’s Bar Mitzvah’s where each is more extravagant and fantastic than the last, costing thousands of dollars. We had a kiddush after Saturday services with some canapés and wine, followed by a Sunday afternoon party at home with some close chums where my mother served soft drinks, cake and ice-cream. I got a wallet from an aunt and a Canada Saving Bond from an uncle, which matured seven years later for $25. My bubbie bought me a ring with my initials, which to this day remains on my finger. My mother bought me the only bike I ever owned in my life, a red CCM model from Eaton’s.
I rode that bike almost everyday when I enrolled at Baron Byng High School on St. Urbain Street. Although part of the Montreal Protestant School Board Baron Byng was unique since its student body was about 99% Jewish. None of the teachers however were Jewish, except for Mrs. Katz who taught drama, which was not even a credited course.
My classmates were first generation Canadians, our parents having being raised in shtetls in Eastern Europe. Most earned their living working in the shmatta trade, or owning a small retail business. It was imbedded in us to strive for a richer and better life – to get a degree. To become a lawyer or a doctor or even an accountant. Being Jewish made it much harder on us because of quotas imposed, to be accepted at McGill University required a 75% mark in our matriculation exams.
There were no computers so we took notes in long hand. There was no television yet, but after doing our homework, I would listen to the radio. Weekdays I was absorbed in The Shadow and Inner Sanctum programs. Sunday nights, I heard all the comedy shows. Jack Benny, Fred Allen, Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy, and Fibber McGee and Molly.
I read everything I could get my hands on. The Montreal Star, Gazette, Herald, the New York dailies, magazines like Life and the Saturday Evening Post, comic books, pocket books that included Agatha Christie mysteries and the adventures of Jeeves by P.G.Woodehoust. I read works by Mark Twain and O. Henry. High school introduced me to Shakespeare, Kipling and Dickens.
At Baron Byng, boy’s classes occupied one side of the building with the girls on the other side. Only art classes were mixed. Our hormones were working overtime and we were often horny. Dating was going to the movies or social dances at school or the YMHA. We smoked cigarettes (no one knew from pot), tried to emulate our heroes, Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable and John Wayne. We carried a condom in our wallets, in case we ever “got lucky”. But Jewish girls didn’t “put out “ then. After a date maybe you got a good night kiss. At the best, copped a feel.
Looking back the thing I really disliked at high school was being forced to join the Air Cadets because Canada was still at war. I hated to be regimented and resigned to spending two hours twice weekly after school marching to an armoury, led by our gym teacher Mr. Jones, where we took rifle practice. They gave us free uniforms, but they were ill fitting and the course wool material was itchy. We had to supply our own shoes and the mandatory colour was black, but most of us only owned one pair of shoes and they were brown. Supposedly because brown leather didn’t scuff as easily as black and didn’t wear out as quickly. Baron Byng became known among the schools as the “brown shoe brigade”. I was always reprimanded for marching out of step and at rifle practice in protest I always purposely directed my bullets to the next target, so the guy besides me would end up with the highest score. The only compensation was that I could buy chocolate bars cheaper at the armoury canteen, since they were tax exempt.
While in grades 10 and 11, I wrote a weekly humour column for Canadian High News that was circulated throughout Canadian High Schools. Mordecai Richler who was a grade back of me in school and often incorporated his days at Baron Byng into his novels, applied for the job after I finished high school, but was turned down because the editor did not consider his material to be funny enough!
To quote Dickens, high school for me, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
