Bernard Mendelman: This early bird is no night owl

I am a morning person. I was always an early riser. Even as a kid I remember waking up before my parents. At school I was among the first to get to the classroom. It was no different when I was in the workplace.
Always among the first employees in. As a boss I made sure I also arrived before anyone else. I would schedule staff meetings at 9 a.m. and would gleefully watch bleary-eyed associates schlepping in late. I’m always raring to go in the early hours as my mind is at its sharpest.
You would think that after I retired, I would at least stay in bed longer, go to sleep later and become a night owl. No such thing. I still jump out of bed every day at 5:30 a.m. to shave and shower. The only difference now is that instead of dressing in business attire, I wear T-shirts and jeans.
This is the best part of the morning. I watch the sunrise. As the sun comes beaming into my kitchen window, I eat a leisurely breakfast while reading the paper. When I’m finished, I open my computer, do my banking, check and answer e-mails. I then search out newspaper and magazine webs, looking for topics for articles. I’m writing this column at nine in the morning, while sipping a fragrant cup of tea. My editor will vouch that I’m always early with my assignments.
I try to make all my medical appointments also early in the morning. I eat lunch early — usually meeting other early birds around 11:30, thus avoiding line-ups and crowds at the restaurants.
Last week I had lunch with Dwight Baird, who is a night owl artist friend of mine. I ordered my usual soup and salad, while Dwight had his breakfast of orange juice, scrambled eggs and toast.
Dwight and I operate under a different rhythm. We have an unwritten rule. I won’t phone him before 11 in the morning as he’ll be asleep and he won’t call me after 10 at night, because I’m already snoozing. Being both baseball fans, over our meal, we talked about a recent World Baseball Tournament. The champion game was played at nine in the evening. Try as I might, I fell asleep in my chair in front of the TV at 10, only seeing a few innings. Baird, the night owl, of course watched the whole game, which ended after 1 a.m. For Baird that’s when his adrenalin really gets going. He’ll then fetch out his paint cans and brushes and create a masterpiece until five in the morning when he’ll fall asleep.
Night owls know about Letterman, Leno and Stewart. If I want to watch these guys, I have to tape their shows. For me the late news is at six in the evening. Being an early bird still has advantages. I pay lower prices when attending an afternoon movie or a matinee theatre performance. Restaurant early bird dinner specials are always bargain priced, but I notice a trend has started to cater to the night owls. Applebee’s the popular American restaurant chain offers half-price appetizers from nine until closing, during weeknights.
I realize that from 9 to 5 is not the only way to make a living. The Internet, laptop computers, cell phones, and ever-rising expectations about what one can accomplish in a day in a global world has changed all that.
Even high schools and colleges are delaying the start of classes to adjust to the biological clocks of students whose sleep cycles start later at night. A college professor friend admitted to me, “Nothing I say seems to sink into my students, at early morning classes.”
Maybe I’m the one, who is now out of sync, but I still think that my lifestyle is more organized and disciplined. I still believe that the early bird gets the worm, even though night owls don’t seem to give a hoot about that.
The above column was published in The Suburban in April 2006. Dwight Baird’s latest works can still be seen in the window of the Campbell Gallery and Frame Shop, 4916 Rue Sherbrooke O. in Westmount. Glenn Campbell is an early riser, but his brother John is a late riser. The formula has worked well for the partner owners of the gallery, who assure me that there is always a light on in the window, so regardless of your waking and sleeping habits, you can view Baird’s paintings anytime you choose.
