Writing his own script: Software exec ditches the office for something more creative

Over the past couple of years, we have all read stories about the large number of people making abrupt career changes. The COVID-19 pandemic either took your job away, altered the way you worked, or gave you pause to rethink your priorities.
Sean O’Neil was ahead of the COVID curve when five years ago, at age 52, he left a long career in the software industry for something completely different — writing.
“I guess I reached the point, after 30 years in the business, that it just wasn’t in my heart anymore,” said O’Neil during a recent telephone interview. “I always had visions of doing something that was more creative in life, and I decided that I can’t get up and go to the office any longer.”
After graduating from John Rennie High School, Class of ’81, the former Pointe-Claire resident did his undergraduate studies at Concordia University in Business, and Management Information Systems (MIS) — or IT in today’s parlance. His MBA, begun at McGill, was completed at the Schulich School of Business in Toronto, where O’Neil has resided since 1995. His career path eventually led him to the executive suites of a large multinational IT firm as well as some Canadian-based software companies.
Told that he was a good storyteller, O’Neil took a plunge that many people only dream of taking. It didn’t hurt that the sale of one of those software companies meant he wouldn’t starve in the process.
An avid reader, O’Neil says he began devouring books at age 13 after sinking his teeth into J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and moved on to science fiction, becoming a huge fan of Arthur C. Clarke and Isaac Asimov, the fantasy genre and then moved on to adventure-thriller writers like Clive Cussler and Dan Brown.
“I enjoyed the thrilling, fast-paced stories and that always stuck with me because what I write are thrillers — quick-paced, exciting, and fun. The idea is we’re sitting somewhere and I’m telling you a really exciting story,” he explained.
Not one to jump in unprepared, O’Neil took a creative writing course at the University of Toronto.
“I understood the constructs of a book and how a story is told, but the course gave me a good, formal structure of how to do it and then it just came down to writing,” he said. “So, I wrote and wrote and then looked back at it, tore some of it up and liked some of it. I would edit it again and again until I got to a point where I felt that the stories were good and then I started showing them to friends and family. I got their feedback and based on their feedback I started to adjust things.”
The prolific writer says many of his ideas are inspired by his frequent lucid dreams, which he often jots down, by movies he’s seen, books he’s read, or by current affairs. The genres fall into a few categories: Romantic and action thrillers, supernatural thrillers, as well as apocalyptic and horror. His most recent book, The Omega Variant, is a good, timely, example.
Set in 2025, the author imagines what would happen in the highly polarized and deeply divided United States if a far deadlier version of the COVID-19 virus emerges. Hospitals literally overflow, death rates reach record highs, quarantine zones are established, and lines are drawn between family friends.
“It’s left and right, but underneath those banners you have belief in truths or non-truths — or fake news. There is belief in whether this virus is real or not, and whether individuals should be taking action to protect themselves and those around them.”
In the novel, the National Guard, deployed to maintain order, is met by a growing number of right-wing militias and poof, a civil war begins to brew.
“The book walks through three vignettes of people living in these quarantine zones and it’s more focused on what they try to do to survive,” said O’Neil, adding, “It’s a horror-thriller with a science-fiction twist.”
While the book may be fictional, its storyline is not that far fetched. America is deeply divided, and daily events only amplify that division. Like many, O’Neil is pessimistic. “I see it trending in the wrong direction and all it needs is a trigger. The Omega Variant, my story, is the trigger that pushes this situation even further. I mean, five or 10 years ago, nobody would have ever said there could be a civil war in the US, but now you hear people talking about the possibility of it happening.”
O’Neil says his books are written with small- and big-screen adaptations in mind, and after taking a film and screen writing course at Ryerson, now Toronto Metropolitan University, he’s already adapted four of them into screenplays and is working with an agent. Potential movie deals, he says, is one of the reasons he prefers to self publish. “Book publishers take a chunk of any movie deal, and I don’t want to give that up,” said the former businessman with a laugh.
The Omega Variant is available on Amazon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.