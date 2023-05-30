West Island seniors’ residence hosts a very special ceremony

To celebrate 50 years of marriage, Ofelia and Renata Hidalgo renewed their wedding vows on Thursday, May 25 at Le Sélection West Island seniors’ residence in Pointe-Claire, in the company of a sprinkling of family members and a room full of friends and neighbours.
More than 60 people attended the 2 p.m. ceremony and a number of the seniors played integral roles. In fact, the wedding party, including flower girls and ring bearer, consisted of residents hand-picked by the couple. An after-party with live music was held in the basement pub.
While this was definitely a very special ceremony and event at the residence, large festive activities are not uncommon. “This week was the wedding, next week we have a big block party, sometimes we have musicians come in — there’s always a large activity like this at least once a week,” said Jordana Pearson, the residence’s activities coordinator who also said the vow-renewal event took about two months to plan and prepare. “It was a mix of residents and staff who made it work and come together so it was really a team effort with a lot of practice and a lot of patience on everybody’s part.”
As a couple, the Hidalgos are very active in the residence community, attending many of the regular activities, such as fitness and art classes, special events and conferences. And Ophelia always helps organize daily activities, cooking and baking for affairs such as the Friday social teas and she is always available to help clean up afterwards — except maybe on this occasion.
For more photos, see the story at TheSuburban.com
