Over the past decade, the automobile industry has increasingly equipped their vehicles with a growing number of driver assistance safety features — or Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in official parlance.
From blind-spot monitors, forward-collision, and lane-departure warnings to automated emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and rear cross-traffic alerts, some of these newfangled doohickeys, gizmos and thingamajigs help the driver control the vehicle. Some activate in specific situations and others provide subtle warnings. Some come standard while others are add-on options.
A recent Léger survey, conducted on behalf of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, revealed that many drivers seem to be a tad overwhelmed by the new technology. For example, only 35 per cent of Quebec respondents claimed to understand all the features available on their car while 16 per cent admitted that they didn’t fully comprehend them.
Nationally, 52 per cent of all respondents said they rarely or never rely on their car’s driver assist features; 42 per cent said they were distracted by the warnings; and 56 per cent admitted they disabled at least one of them. In Quebec, the two main reasons for disabling the features were annoyance (63 per cent) and because the drivers didn’t trust them (14 per cent).
Carmine Venditti, an Allstate agency manager in the Montreal-East area, said the company commissioned the survey because it saw a reduction in the frequency of claims on vehicles that were equipped with the ADAS technology and wanted to raise awareness among drivers that these systems work and need to be understood. Now that the holiday season is fast approaching and it’s assumed because of COVID travellers will be doing more driving than flying, the timing is about right.
“We know from statistics that most accidents are caused by driver error and these systems have been proven to reduce road fatalities and minimize human error,” said Venditti during a telephone interview, adding that these systems do not take away the responsibility of safe driving. “You still have to be aware of what is going on around you on the road. These systems complement your driving, they don’t replace it. We hear stories of people abusing this technology to the point where they are so confident with it that they let go of certain things. They will text and not look at the road, figuring that if something should happen in front of them their emergency breaking will kick in — which is totally wrong.”
The same goes for the overreliance on the rear-view cameras. “You have to understand that you don’t get a full view of what is going on around your vehicle. You still have to pivot your head and look around.”
If you still don’t know how the systems work after reading the voluminous driver manual, now often found installed in the vehicle’s infotainment system, Venditti said don’t hesitate to go back to the dealer for a refresher course. And if you are planning a road trip, program your navigation system and set up that infotainment before you take off. “Don’t try to do it while you’re driving or try to modify stuff. If you have to, find a safe spot and pull over.”
When asked which of the features were most likely to be disabled by the drivers, Venditti could not provide a definitive answer because the survey questions were not that specific, but he did offer some anecdotal evidence from people in his entourage that the lane departure warning might be one of them. “It seems to bother people because in some vehicles the steering will begin to shake and in others it vibrates. Different vehicles have different ways of letting you know and this seems to be one that people disable.”
Another system likely to be deactivated — especially on the island of Montreal — is the proximity sensors. “Probably because of the orange columns,” said Venditti with a laugh. “I guess with all the cones, warning signals must be going off all over the place.”
Sensory overload is definitely a thing and distinguishing between all the bells and whistles and lights and vibrations from the assorted doodads, whatchamacallits, and whatnots can be taxing. But Venditti said it’s well worth the effort and his biggest piece of advice is take the time and energy to learn how to use them. “It’s proven to work. So learn them or get the resources to find out how they work. Just don’t disable them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.