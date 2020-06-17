The killing of George Floyd: As I remember, forgive me for thinking that not much will really change

That morning, just over three weeks ago, when I first saw the unedited, long version video of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, pleading for his life and saying, “I can’t breathe” while pinned down under “the collective knee” of four Minneapolis police officers, my initial shock and disgust quickly turned to bug-eyed fury brought on by a sudden avalanche of memories.
I immediately remembered that those same words — “I can’t breathe” — were used 11 times by another unarmed black man, Eric Garner, almost six years ago on Staten Island, pinned down and caught in the chokehold of a New York City Police Department officer.
Then I remembered the February 2020 killing of yet another unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia, by two white residents who pursued and confronted him. The pair was only arrested 74 days later after a video of the event went viral and a third possible accomplice was taken in a few weeks later.
I remembered the March 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who, while lying in her bed, was shot eight times by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who burst into her apartment shortly after midnight wielding a no-knock search warrant. The LMPD investigation was searching for two people who were already in police custody.
Then I remembered the harsh treatment NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick received for trying to bring sad situations like these to people’s attention.
I began to remember other names from relatively recent blue-on-black incidents that at the time, seemed like possible police brutality game-changers.
Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri on Aug. 9, 2014; Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 20, 2014; 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 22, 2014; Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland; Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Philando Castile in St. Paul, Minnesota; Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Jamar Clark — Trayvon Martin.
The deaths left me thinking that not much has really changed.
Heck, I remembered the seemingly endless 1991 beating that an unarmed Rodney King endured at the hands, and feet, of several Los Angeles Police Department officers, and the ensuing 1992 L.A. Riots.
I suddenly remembered in 1987 watching a six-part PBS documentary series called Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Years 1954–1965. I remember how it opened my eyes to the long, brutal struggle black Americans have been fighting to simply be seen and treated as equals. I remember purchasing the accompanying book and watching the eight-part 1990 follow-up, Eyes on the Prize II: America at the Racial Crossroads 1965–1985.
I remembered how it prompted me — a graphic artist at the time — to go back to school to, this time, study history at Concordia University and taking, among other things, a series of two-semester, six-credit courses — one on American foreign policy, one on the History and Sociology of Genocide, and one on slavery.
At the time, the courses left me thinking that not much had really changed.
Then it hit closer to home when I remembered the black men killed by Montreal’s finest.
In 1987, an unarmed 19-year-old Anthony Griffin was shot by constable Allan Gosset. In 1991 Marcellus Francois was shot in the head. In 1993 Trevor Kelly was shot in the back.
I remembered, around that time, joining a fledgling group of young black activists called A.K.A.X. (Also Known As X). Students from McGill and Concordia, Dawson and Vanier, and young adults inspired by more aggressive black icons like Malcolm X and the Black Panther Party and disillusioned by the efforts of the older, more conservative plethora of diverse island-based associations — The Jamaica Association of Montreal, The Barbados Association of Montreal, The Grenada Association of Montreal and others — who never spoke with one unified voice and as a result were easily ignored.
I remembered helping to organize and participating in marches and protests and recall sitting at conference tables at Montreal City Hall, along with representatives from some of the island-based associations, as well as the Black Coalition of Quebec, to meet with Mayor Jean Doré and members of his executive committee.
I remember witnessing the Machiavellian divide-and-conquer tactics being used — a vague promise to this group, a seat at a table for that group, a small grant to another, a smaller one to yet another — all negotiated on the side.
Those shenanigans left me thinking that not much has really changed. And then I remembered some personal hurts.
Like the time I moved out of my parent’s home. When I arrived for a scheduled visit I was told that the apartment was already rented. When my girlfriend called an hour later, she was told that it was still available.
Or the time I took a Greyhound bus trip from Montreal to New York City with my white girlfriend. At the U.S. border crossing and being the only black passenger on the bus, I was the only one to be pulled aside and thoroughly searched, holding the bus for an extra 20 minutes.
Or the time I was with another white girlfriend in line at a Montreal nightclub. When she was allowed in, I was refused entry. I made such a scene that the police were almost called.
Or the time… Or that time…. Or the other time….
Each and every black person has so many of these times — and many far, far worse — to remember. All we ask is that you try to imagine living in our shoes for just a moment.
In many cases, your religion or sexual orientation is not the first thing a downright racist or mildly bigoted individual sees — but your skin colour is.
The daily protests and demonstrations all over the world — by people of every colour — brought on by the video recorded killing of George Floyd might, for now, give us more hope for the future.
Cold cases of police brutality have been reopened, unseen videos have been released, resignations have been tendered, jobs have been lost, mea culpas have been emitted, statues the world over honouring slave holders and slave traders have been toppled, some U.S. army bases might be renamed and NASCAR has finally decided to ban the waving of Confederate flags.
Thank you — but forgive me for thinking that, after the dust has settled, not much will really change.
