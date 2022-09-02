Terry Mosher’s latest book takes a refreshing and humorous look back at the 1972 Canada-USSR hockey series

An official launch will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8 between 7 and 9 p.m. for Terry Mosher’s (Aislin) latest book, Montreal To Moscow: 1972 Summit Series Cartoons & Anecdotes. The event, hosted by Paragraph Bookstore, takes place at the Atwater Library, 1200 Atwater Ave. in Westmount.
After a stint at the long-defunct Montreal Star newspaper, Mosher joined the Montreal Gazette as their editorial cartoonist in 1972 and in September of that year, was sent to Moscow to cover the second leg of the Summit Series, the eight-game hockey series between Canada and the Soviet Union.
Fifty years later, through text, photos, and cartoons from his collection and from other Canadian cartoonists, Mosher relives the good, the bad, the ugly, but especially the funny parts of an event that few people at the time thought would become such a memorable moment in Canadian history. “Remember, the Munich massacre had happened that month, the Vietnam war was going on… all of this stuff was happening and for a whole month, Canadians just lost interest in anything else other than the hockey,” said Mosher during a recent interview.
The 160-page book — with an introduction by Hockey Hall of Famer Yvan Cournoyer — is a pleasure to read for anyone old enough to remember where they were then, and for everyone else who needs reminding what all the fuss was about. “The drawings I have in there of [NHL president] Clarence Campbell, [broadcaster] Foster Hewitt, [player] Phil Esposito and a few others have really become some of my best-known drawings,” said Mosher, adding that, unlike many other well-regarded books on the subject, his is definitely not sugar coated. “If Phil Esposito was angry, I draw him angry. When Bobby Clarke slashed and injured the best Russian player with his stick, and I draw him with a bloody stick — without his teeth.”
Getting to Moscow
This is the 53rd book for Mosher, who turns 80 in November. Since he was only 29 at the time, he is one of the few journalists still alive who covered the ‘72 series.
Looking back, his move to The Gazette not only got him to Moscow, but also got the ball rolling on his own Hall of Fame career that has garnered the cartoonist a slew of awards and accolades, including the Order of Canada.
“There was an exciting editor there by the name of Denis Harvey who was hiring a lot of young and scrappy people and I just fell right in. It was terrific,” said Mosher, adding with a laugh, “As for those people at the Montreal Star, well they folded up in 1979, and I’m still with The Gazette.”
One day, Harvey got a call from Maclean’s magazine and McClelland & Stewart publishing asking if The Gazette would like to collaborate in sending Mosher to Moscow to illustrate for a book, the magazine, and the paper. Not wanting to raise the ire of their paranoid Soviet hosts by sending over a long-haired, radical political cartoonist, the consortium chose to send him over as a somewhat respectable long-haired photographer. “So, they kitted me out with Nikon cameras and all kinds of fancy equipment that I didn’t have the vaguest idea what to do with, and I arrived, and it was no problem getting through customs with fresh credentials,” said Mosher.
At the time, that “somewhat respectable photographer” was admittedly no teetotaler and said the first thing he discovered in Moscow was red pepper vodka. “Back then I could drink until the cows came home. I’m a little guy but nevertheless, for some reason, I had a great capacity, and I was just enjoying this. Then I would go off to the games. I met some Russian photographers who could really drink, and we became fast buddies. in fact, I never bothered with the Canadian embassy because I was getting a lot more done through the Russian photographers and through meeting Russian people.”
Mosher was in Moscow for a couple of weeks, arriving a little early and staying a little longer afterwards. No stranger to travel since he had already been all over Europe, he said it was his first time in a communist country, and the politically left wing pinko — remember, this was the early 1970s — came back with a different perspective. “I went from pink to purple to a sort of in between neutral colour politically because the system didn’t work. You know, on paper communism is a nice thing, theoretically, but it just did not work.”
The focus
There is no shortage of books, articles, films, and documentaries floating around about the Summit Series. Many of them good, some of them great. But one common denominator most of them have, said Mosher, is that they tend to give a slightly toned-down, sugar-coated, gee shucks Canadian version of events.
“They are all so polite,” he explained. “But the fact of the matter is, our Canadian team acted like bullies and assholes — most of them — and I write about that. About how [player] Bobby Clark deliberately slashed their number one star; how [coach] Alan Eagleson was just a bore… So, I’ve got all that stuff in my book. Now the other books are very, very good, but if you want to have a good laugh, read mine.”
Like the time a 6-foot-2, 200-pound Phill Esposito publicly bellowed a long line of expletives and threatened to beat up the then 5-foot-7, 140-pound Mosher because Esposito took offense to a cartoon. Or the time, during the last game of the series with the score tied at 5-5 after a third-period goal by Canada’s Yvan Cournoyer, that Mosher… well … I’ll let him tell it.
“Here I am, down with the photographers at ice level and they’re giving me tips, but I was more interested in getting shots of the crowd so I could sketch them afterwards. It’s the eighth game and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Mosher remembered. “But then, right before the last few minutes, the game was tied and all of the Canadian photographers were focused on [Russian goalie Vladislav] Tretiak at the far end of the rink, hoping desperately that Canada would score — which of course we did with the Henderson goal. I looked around and I realized that there was nobody at the other end. I asked myself, ‘What if the Russians scored on Ken Dryden?’ So, I was a little too clever by half and I scooted down to the other end and focused my camera on Ken Dryden.
“So, unlike the 16 million Canadians who saw it on television, and those in the arena, I didn’t see the Henderson goal — even though I was at the rink.”
Later, a cartoon of that goal’s celebration, with an ecstatic Paul Henderson leaping into the arms Cournoyer forming Canada’s version of Mount Rushmore, would win Mosher a National Newspaper Award.
Montreal To Moscow: 1972 Summit Series Cartoons & Anecdotes is published by Aislin Inc. Publications.
