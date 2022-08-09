During the first two years of the pandemic, a large number of office workers got a taste of what life was like working from home. Many of them began to assume the arrangement might become permanent — and liked the idea.
Some argued that their productivity was up because they spent less time commuting. Others maintained that they were better able to focus in an environment devoid of office distractions. The list of positives was long. Some employers began evaluating the pros and cons of the centralized workspace after realizing that, in many cases, the same work got done without the need for expensive real estate.
But long before the dust finally settled, Jean Paul Chauvet, CEO of Lightspeed, a point-of-sale and e-commerce software provider based in Montreal, and founded in 2005 by Dax da Silva, not only had his mind already made up, but had a plan in action. Rebuild a better office environment.
“In my mind, I was certain it was going to swing back the other way when everything got back to normal,” said Chauvet during a mid-June interview. “So, we actually used the pandemic to invest and double down on making a lot of capital expenditures in our buildings. The goal was when people come back, they need to be wowed. They need to see that we are making this environment even more special.”
In early-June — long before first quarter financial results and stock value made August headlines — the company unveiled its expanded and renovated Old Montreal headquarters, located on Berri Street below St. Antoine. Lightspeed has been located in the century-old building for close to a decade and over the past couple of years, has gone from occupying approximately 25,000 sq. ft. over two floors, to quadrupling its holdings by taking over the entire building.
While some companies were considering what to shutter, Lightspeed was thinking about what to add, like on-site baristas and a swanky coffee shop, healthy meals, and a more comfortable office environment designed to encourage seamless collaboration with both in-house and remote co-workers. The moves were made following extensive focus groups with employees where the majority, said Chauvin, opted for some sort of hybrid situation that maintained a central hub.
“I think that 80 per cent of our people said that they wanted an environment where they still had an office where they could engage with their colleagues,” said Chauvin.
“Now we have people that are 100 per cent remote, people who are hybrid, and people who are 100 per cent in the office. But for those who are 100 per cent remote, we try to make sure that once a quarter they regroup somewhere to actually meet their teammates.”
The company, which has more than 3,000 employees around the world — 40 per cent of whom are based in Canada, primarily in Montreal — also implemented perks like a flexible paid time-off policy with unlimited personal time to relax, recharge, or take vacation, and a program that allows staffers to work two months a year out of any of Lightspeed’s offices around the world.
“People have realized that you can work from anywhere and be just as productive. People have realized that you want to be able to work at home or somewhere when you need to focus on something important and I think that’s what companies should favour because you get the best of all worlds,” he said. “I think companies need to adapt in different ways.”
While Chauvin said employers should be flexible, he also maintained that a growing company like his, with a relatively young workforce, needs a strong and attractive central hub. Onboarding, or integrating a new employee into an organization and familiarizing them with the company culture, its products and its services, is of utmost importance.
“At any given time, we are hiring a lot of people. Imagine that you were joining a new company. How do you make an onboarding experience good if you can’t meet that person and share the company’s values? The onboarding of new people is always better in 3D,” said Chauvin, adding. “It’s always better in the real world.”
