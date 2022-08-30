Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Occasional rain. Low 29°C. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 19°C. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.