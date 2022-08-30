On June 20, at a ceremony in Quebec City, Sarah Buttle was named one of the winners of the Chapeau les Filles! contest, roughly translated as Hats Off to the Girls! Created by Quebec’s Ministry of Education, the award — along with a $2,000 bursary — is meant to honour, support, and encourage female students to pursue programs in male-dominated fields.
Buttle, a 28-year-old single mother who lives in Pointe Claire, surely qualifies as she was one of the very few female students to attend and graduate from the automobile mechanics program at West Island Career Centre Vocational Training (WICC), part of the Lester B. Pearson School Board. Buttle was selected after submitting a completed questionnaire, along with a letter of referral from the school telling the judges why they thought she was deserving.
The Montreal native, who spent the last 10 years in Toronto, said she decided to move back to Quebec because she needed a fresh start, and hearing good things about the WICC from some cousins who had attended, she took the leap. When she first stepped into class, Buttle was already quite familiar with what was under the hood since she had experience building cars with her father — a carpet installer by day — starting when she was 14. “We built a 1987 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1989 Trans Am, and a 1989 Honda Prelude, which is my favourite,” said Buttle. “And my uncle in Ontario is a mechanic and he taught me a lot of tips and tricks of the trade.”
Buttle was also accustomed to working with a bunch of men. “I’ve done a lot of different male-dominated trades already. I’ve done roofing and I’ve done flooring and I’ve done pretty much everything you can name in the construction industry as well, so going into this field wasn’t a worry. I just knew that I had to hold myself to a higher standard than the rest of them in order to prove myself.”
Asked if her siblings shared her passion, Buttle was quick with an answer. “My three other sisters weren’t really interested in getting dirty,” she said, adding that she has no brothers.
When her classes were done, Buttle embarked on a three-week internship at a BMW dealership and hopefully, a new career. But she has one more notch to put in her tool belt. “I plan to come back and do the six-month EV course for electric vehicles because the way that the world is heading, I want to be one of the first females to specialize in the field.”
Ironically, her first post-secondary set of qualifications was in a completely different, more traditionally female line of work. “I did hairstyling,” said Buttle with a laugh. “So, this was a completely opposite direction.”
