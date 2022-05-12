Piknic Électronik is back starting May 22 at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Piknic Électronik is back for its 19th edition, kicking off Montreal’s festival season on Sunday, May 22 at Parc Jean-Drapeau and marking the full capacity reopening of the event’s outdoor venue for the first time in three years. The space, by the way, has been reorganized to offer even more room for techno-loving partygoers who will shimmy and groove to some 18 events and more than 100 performances during the long, hot summer.
The party will get started with the kings of French disco-funk, Breakbot & Irfane, performing on the Videotron stage with special guest, French electronic producer Darius, as well as Montreal duo, Voyage Funktastique. The second stage will feature Sugarface Belfo, joined by Montrealer, Poirier, who according to the press release, will be back-to-back mixing with KYOU.
Because it’s a long weekend, the Videotron stage festivities continue at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 23 with the progressive house of Hernan Cattaneo, while the second stage will be grooving with the disco-house beats of Salomé le Chat, Sierra, and Victor Rodriguez.
The following weekend will feature Detroit techno legends Octave One, after opening sets by Montrealers CMD and Clair. Then the breakbeat sounds of Bristol’s Batu, along with Lis Dalton and Boomer Baby will end the first month.
Man, I wish I was 20 years younger. I used to be out on the dance floor of an after-hours acid jazz joint at 4 am, eyes closed and ...
... sorry. Got a bit carried away.
In addition to regular Sunday shows, Piknic Électronik will also feature OfF Piknic evenings throughout the summer at the parc. You can catch performances by producer Kaytranada on May 19 and 20, as well as Maceo Plex and DJ Tennis on May 27.
For much more information, visit https://piknicelectronik.com/en
