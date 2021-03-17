Pandemic has exposed us to more online fraud

It has been just over a years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to re-evaluate and sometimes re-invent the way we interact with each other. From the way we meet to the way we do business to the way we make our regular purchases, COVID has proven itself to be way more than a deadly virus, but a major disruptor.
Because of shutdowns, curfews and a slew of social distancing measures, the pandemic caused a noticeable uptick in digital transactions. But this uptick also created more opportunities for online fraudsters. As a result, while Canadians are flocking to online purchases, they maintain mixed feelings about digital transactions, believing it increases the risk of fraud as compared to in-person shopping — and they might have a point.
According to a new Leger study, conducted by Moneris, Canada’s largest processor of debit and credit card payments, some 14 per cent of Canadians in the last year alone say they have purchased items from an online merchant but never received the items for which they were charged. The study also found that, since March 2020, some 36 per cent of Quebecers have either been victims of potential fraud or engaged in behaviour that could expose them to fraud.
Telephone purchases, which many believe support small and local businesses (a good thing) are in fact near the top of the list when it comes to exposing oneself to easy fraud (a bad thing).
“From the merchant’s side of things, they should really make sure to get the card in front of them and have a transaction being either tapped or chip inserted,” said Stephen Turgeon, vice president regional sales, Central and Eastern Canada at Moneris, during a recent telephone interview. “That is the most secure way for a merchant to accept a payment. If they don’t do this — if they take an order over the phone and take the credit card number over the phone — they are not protected against a charge back and they will also pay a higher interchange on that transaction.”
From a consumer’s standpoint, added Turgeon, the client would be exposing themselves to risk by giving their credit card information over the phone.
“You never know where the data will go or where there copy of that print will be kept,” he said. “You don’t know who has access to that data and, to be honest, that card gives access to a lot of money. So you don’t want to give your card number over the phone, you want to make sure that you either put it into a device or at least put it into an e-commerce system so that the data is protected.”
The Leger survey also found that while 73 per cent of Canadians believe online shopping increases their exposure to fraud, some 40 per cent say the comfort level is affected by the look and the user experience associated with the store’s website, and 50 per cent are more comfortable shopping online with a large, recognizable brand. That means if they have a choice between buying from a safe-looking site that belongs to a big brand merchant versus making a purchase from a chintzy-looking site belonging to a mom-and-pop store, you know where that purchase will be made.
“Merchants can be missing out on doing business because of the look and feel of their website,” said Turgeon. “So it is really crucial for those small businesses to have a professionally built website offering integrated tools like multi-layer payment verification to ensure that the cardholder is who they say they are.”
Another way t ensures that you don’t get wiped out is to use a separate pre-paid credit card for all online transactions — which is what I do. Turgeon agreed that it can’t hurt. “For security purposes and to be more comfortable obviously having a prepaid card is something you can do because once you tap the limit you can’t go further than that.”
