On swimsuits, lifejackets, and liability Insurance

With the summer in full swing, those fortunate enough to own a property close to the water have one thing in common — a significant number of relatives and friends who love you to death because you own a property close to the water.
Between the ages of 17 and 25, I had a good friend whose parents owned a modest lakeside cottage in the Laurentian region of Quebec. On many occasions, a small group of us would drive up for long weekends of good food, good drink, good music, and some very memorable near drownings.
Being on a lake meant spontaneous swims or solo canoe excursions, while following safety rules — like wearing a lifejacket when boating, assuring proper supervision when swimming, and doing all of the above while sober — were mere afterthoughts.
Good times. Glad we survived. But that was then. Today, older and a tad wiser, we would never pull some of those stunts again because the consequences could have been serious, not only for us, but for my good friend’s parents — the cottage owner.
According to a recent Léger survey commissioned by the Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, almost 60 per cent of our fellow Canadians plan to be near water this summer. Of those, 31 per cent said it will be either at a rented cottage or one owned by family or friends. The respondents that were more likely to spend time near water were young adults aged 18-34 (65 per cent) and households with children (78 per cent).
But according to the same survey, most cottage owners with a place near the water and homeowners with a backyard pool — who either plan to rent them out or simply have friends and family over — have something else in common.
“A lot of the Quebec respondents, as we see from the data, don’t quite understand their insurance liability,” said Patrizia D’Ignazio, Senior Director of Business Development at Allstate Insurance, during a recent interview. “In the standard home insurance policy, there is no coverage for running a small business with a home or cottage, nor is there coverage for generating revenue in a cottage or home.”
According to D’Ignazio, the standard policy covers up to $1 million in damages, but when renting out a cottage, a private pool, or any other amenities, she said the owner should speak to their insurer about increasing the amount, at a nominal annual fee, to $2 million.
“It’s important to increase it to $2 million because if there is a claim that pertains to liability, such as somebody on your private property falling, getting hurt, and incurring a loss of revenue, it can very quickly add up and that is the owner’s responsibility to cover any damages to a third party.”
And those third parties might be a tad out of water-safety practice. The almost two years of shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into a myriad of regularly scheduled activities, including access to swimming pools for leisure, lessons, and training. As a result, some 30 per cent of respondents to the survey said the pandemic negatively affected their swimming and water safety skills, which is important to note because, according to the Lifesaving Society’s 2020 Drowning Report, some 70 per cent of all drownings in this country occur in natural bodies of water.
“There are significant risks involved in a waterfront property, especially if it’s still very new to you, so it’s crucial to set clear rules for everyone to follow,” stated Wendy Schultenkamper, Director of Operations at Lifesaving Society Canada, who partnered with Allstate to provide some much-needed water safety advice. The report strongly suggests cottage and pool owners restrict access to the water when unsupervised. If family and friends are over and there is no one designated to supervise the swimmers, it’s best not to take any chances. And if you plan to rent out the property, make sure to properly communicate a set of rules that include measures to limit access to water equipment.
If you are the one renting, avoid venturing into unfamiliar bodies of water. Some waterways may look harmless but winds and powerful currents in rivers can surprise you; don’t use a watercraft unless you are experienced and certified; and adhere to the basic rules of safety — wear your life jacket on watercraft, stay sober when boating, have a designated lifeguard and, if at all possible, learn how to swim.
