The 17th edition of Fierté Montréal‘s two-week Pride Festival, which kicked off on August 3, comes to an end this Sunday, Aug. 13. The final activity-filled day includes the annual Pride Parade that starts at 1 p.m. on a 2.9 km-long route along René-Levesque Blvd. that begins at Metcalfe St. and runs east to Alexandre-DeSève St. in the heart of the Village.
Recognizing the debacle that took place a year ago when the 2022 parade was cancelled at the last minute due to a lack of personnel, organizers actually promised that this year‘s parade will take place and the show will definitely go on.
The Pride Parade is the festival‘s flagship event and an opportunity to celebrate the progress of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and to highlight their demands. For those still unclear on the concept — or simply trying to keep up with the admittedly evolving terminology — “2SLGBTQIA+” is the acronym for Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/or Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, and the plus reflects the many positive ways in which people choose to self-identify. Simple terms like “Queer” is fine, but more important is to be respectful and use the terms that people prefer.
There are many reasons march or attend the parade to support the Queer communities. Hate and discrimination is on the rise, affecting various racial, ethnic and religious groups. This year‘s Pride march is taking place in the shadow of an increase in hateful anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric and restrictive legislation south of the border and elsewhere. From the June 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, Florida that killed 49 people and wounded another 53, to the recent July 29 fatal stabbing at a Brooklyn, New York gas station of O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old gay man who was vogue dancing to music from Beyoncé when he — a professional dancer and choreographer — was approached by a group of men who told him to stop. The ensuing murder was rightly called a “hate crime” by New York City mayor Eric Adams.
We in Canada and in Quebec may be smug, but we are not immune. During the parade, a moment of silence is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. when participants will be asked to stop all music and noise. The moment is dedicated to remembering the lives lost to AIDS, homophobia, lesbophobia, biphobia and transphobia. It will also be a time to commemorate the lives of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls, children, and Two-Spirit or LGBTQIA+ people.
As well, organizers of the event set aside two sites that will be reserved for people with reduced mobility to ensure a clear view of the parade — one on the north side of René-Lévesque Blvd., at the Miville-Couture Park, between Wolfe St. and Atateken St. And the other on the north side of René-Lévesque Blvd., at the Place Ville-Marie landing stage, between Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Place Ville-Marie.
By the way, the use of public transportation is highly encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.