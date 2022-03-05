Need free help with your taxes? Yes, I said 'free'

Oh joy! Tax season is again upon us and the average Canadian with personal taxes to file has a few options. You can fork over a portion of what’s left of your hard-earned cash to an accountant or a tax service; you can ask a friend or family member who owns a calculator, has a rudimentary knowledge of math, and is able to read 8-point text to do them; or you can jump into the pit of hell and do them yourself.
They say it’s pretty simple and that anyone can do it. That may be true, but they forget to mention that doing your own taxes takes patience, discipline, literacy, adequate organizational skills, and will probably eat into your valued TV and social media time.
If you fall into that narrow category of Canadians who insist on doing them but aren't sure where to start, you could be eligible for free help. Free tax clinics run by various community organizations are available across the entire country and their volunteers are ready and willing to help. Did I mention that this help was free?
According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), if you have a modest income (whatever that means) and a simple tax situation (see previous smarmy editorial comment), a volunteer from the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program may be able to complete and file your income tax return for you.
Yes, at no charge.
Most clinics are run through March and April. Some are open all year and this year, many of them are offering virtual tax clinics, where you can get help by videoconference, over the phone, or through document drop-off. In some cases, volunteers may be able to do it all in-person, following local public health guidelines, of course.
Last year, almost 575,000 Canadians had their taxes done this way, with help from the more than 3,400 organizations out there.
To find out the how to get in touch with one of these organizations , for either a virtual or a face-to-face session, this online directory will help you find a tax clinic in your area. New clinics are added on a regular basis so if you can’t find any tax in your area, check back again and again.
Another option would be to visit the free MyCRA web app and click on "Help with my taxes." Québec residents should visit the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program, website, which the CRA offers in partnership with Revenu Québec.
If you know a community organization that would like to host one of these clinics, or if you are one of those insufferable people who owns a calculator, has rudimentary knowledge of math, is able to read 8-point text, and feel compelled to lend a hand to your fellow human beings, visit the canada.ca/taxes-volunteer website to find out more. In Quebec, go to revenuquebec.ca/volunteers
And no those aren’t my hands in the photo. I’m the kind that forks over a portion of what’s left of his hard-earned cash to an accountant because I value my TV and social media time. That, and tax season scares me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.