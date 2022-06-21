Moving industry trends and last-minute tips

The global COVID-19 pandemic that turned the world on its head over the past couple of years not only impacted most every household, but most every industry — some, in a good way.
“During the pandemic, our business more than tripled,” said Shari Feigenbaum, managing partner of Murry Transport, a Montreal-area moving company. “People were focusing more on their homes than on going on vacation, so they were going from place to place, or moving out of their homes to do renovations, moving everything into storage and coming back when renovations were done.”
Also part of the constant flow of clients were city dwellers moving to a larger space in the suburbs and seniors downsizing into residences. “They were so isolated because of the pandemic that they felt the need to be more sociable and believed the only way to do it would be to move to a residence or to a condo where they could be exposed to more people without putting themselves at risk,” added Feigenbaum, whose family-owned company has been in the business for almost 25 years.
Now that the lockdowns have come to an end, movers are adjusting to a different set of trends. This season, Feigenbaum said she is seeing a healthy amount of condominium moves as well as private home moves, but far fewer moves between apartments. With the sharp rise in average rent prices, she believes many renters are opting to stay put, while others — until the recent Bank of Canada interest rate hikes — began to explore home ownership. “They're going into mortgages instead of into rentals because the value is just not there in the rentals.”
This season, politics is also playing a role. The current Quebec government’s increasingly nationalist bent with its anti-English undertones, infringement on minority rights, and restrictive language legislation, is pushing some to consider a more drastic move — out of the province.
“With this whole Bill 96 thing, now I'm getting a lot of phone calls for moves to Toronto,” said Feigenbaum, whose company caters to a predominantly English-speaking, west end Montreal clientele. “In one year, I would normally do between five and 10 moves to Toronto… This year, if I were going to accept everyone, I would easily be doing between 25 and 30.”
Movers are also facing the post-pandemic challenge of finding enough extra staff, including qualified drivers. That, and the ever-rising price of gas has forced many in the industry to not only raise their prices but add gas surcharges. And as always, because Quebec rental rules see the vast majority of leases end on the same day, those looking to move to a new or different apartment face a situation where demand for legitimate movers surpasses the regular supply. As a result, between the end of June and the beginning of July, a motley crew of purely seasonal operators offer their services.
Well, caveat emptor — let the buyer beware.
“You will see all these fly-by-night guys pop up from out of nowhere charging ridiculous amounts of money. The next day people will be saying, ‘It was the worst experience of my life. I will never do that again,’” said Feigenbaum, who strongly suggested that if you plan to use a good, reliable mover, you should book them weeks, if not months in advance.
Other useful tips for those preparing for an upcoming move: “Make sure you are organized and prepared for the day of the move; do not wait until the day of the move to start clearing off your dressers and your beds and all other things so that when the movers arrive, they don’t have to stand waiting around for you to finish you're packing; if you know the movers are arriving at 8 a.m., get up at 6 a.m.; make sure you have water and drinks on hand; and don't forget to pack toilet paper,” she said with a laugh. “I know it sounds ridiculous, but it is important.”
And always make sure to carry an overnight bag so that at the end of the day you don't have to start looking for overnight things, like your toiletries, medication, pajamas, and… well… whatever else you think you might need.
“Prepare, prepare, prepare,” said Feigenbaum. “That's the key to a successful move.”
For more moving day information, look for Shari Feigenbaum’s series of seasonal “The Moving Maven” columns, online at www.thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.