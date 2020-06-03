Packing up all of one’s worldly belongings and moving them from one abode to another is never an easy feat. Whether you are single or the head of a family of eight, moving day can be a stressful event.
Here in Quebec — a province where the vast majority of leases end on the same day — the potential for scheduling chaos adds another level of stress. Add to that the fact that this year’s July 1 moving day is taking place during a global pandemic and the stress levels of the more than 80,000 people who move in Montreal each year could go through the roof.
Shari Feigenbaum, managing partner at Murry Transport, a family-owned moving company serving the Greater Montreal area for more than 20 years, thought she had seen it all — until now, when sanitizing, mask wearing and social distancing has become part of the equation.
A new reality moving companies had to deal with this spring was not being able to go on site to meet their customers, assess the job, give needed advice, and come up with a proper estimate.
“We have had to change to virtual estimates, or people providing us with pictures as much as they can for us to be able to ‘guestimate,’” said Feigenbaum during a recent telephone interview. “It takes a lot longer than the on-site estimates, where you meet with the customer one time, tell them everything they need to know and sign the contract. Now, there are five or six added steps, with waiting for emails and confirmations… It’s complicated, but we make it work.”
Another issue caused by the lockdown was with seniors preparing to move who were not able to ask family and friends to help them pack, declutter, and organize. “Some people were physically not able to do it so we have had to come in to help them in some instances and do the packing for them as well.”
And then, of course, there is the logistics of social distancing when working with families with young children. “What we’ve had to do is ask our customers to have one of the parents take the children to the new location and wait for us there while we are loading at the other end, and then do the switch when we arrive to unload.”
While Feigenbaum said there are no specific industry guidelines to speak of, movers are following the advice of health professionals and adapting to the situation. Although companies admit they can’t really abide by the two-metre rule when coworkers are carrying the same piece of furniture, they make sure to enforce the measures they can control.
“We’re disinfecting our trucks and our equipment and are making sure that everything is properly sanitized between every move. That is not an option,” said Feigenbaum. “And the guys are all equipped with masks, gloves, sanitizers, Lysol wipes and everything that they could possibly need. We even have extra masks on the truck so that we are able to provide the customer with a mask if they need one.”
Because of the pandemic, Feigenbaum said she is asking her clients to be as prepared and as organized as possible.
“We’ve basically told people ‘prepare, organize, label’ and try to have as little contact with the movers as you possibly can,” she explained. “Whereas we normally ask people to be on site to guide us — like what direction do you want this to be placed and in which direction do you want that? — we are now asking people to prepare all of that information in advance so that the movers have the fewest questions to ask on the moving day itself.”
Oh, and another thing she kindly asks clients to do. “Please wear a mask.”
