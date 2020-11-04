Globally, on average, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day and middle-aged men, according to Statistics Canada, die by suicide more than anyone else, including young people and women. Reasons vary but a common thread is that men are often socialized to not talk about their emotions and instead of seeking help, may mask their stress and deal with emotional pain through harmful behaviours and actions — including suicide.
When the Movember campaign first started in 2003 in Australia, growing a mustache was meant to be a conversation starter about prostate and testicular cancer. But the campaign has evolved over the years into the leading global charity dealing with issues that also include mental health and suicide prevention — the latter two being topics south shore native and former Canadian Football League player Adrian Davis is well equipped to speak about.
During his CEGEP years, from 1999 to 2001, Davis was a defensive line standout with the Vanier Cheetahs Football team and earned an athletic scholarship to Marshall University, a Division 1 school in West Virginia. His play at Marshall, from 2002 to 2005, caught the attention of his hometown Montreal Alouettes, who drafted him in 2006, as well as some NFL scouts.
But two weeks after the CFL draft, his whole world came crashing down. While in West Virginia, Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and faced a 10-year prison sentence. “All of a sudden I was basically out of school, out of football and was very unsure of what was going to happen to me. And once again the old habits prevailed,” said Davis during a recent telephone interview.
The “old habits” Davis mentioned were the coping mechanism the relatively shy introvert picked up during his high school days at the former MacDonald Cartier (now Heritage Regional) High School in St. Hubert — binge drinking.
“The idea of how to manage emotions was not in the cards,” said Davis. “This was a macho mindset. The ‘man-up, you’re tough, you don’t need anybody, you can figure everything out alone’ mindset and I was meeting a lot of circumstances with a lot of anger.”
As he moved into CEGEP and university, those destructive coping mechanism moved with him, but at Marshall it was a whole new ballgame.
“You’re on national television playing in a relatively large program with a lot of notoriety and things shifted,” he recalled. “You went from playing at Vanier where you’re lucky if 200 people show up, to playing in a stadium in front of 100,000 people. The whole show was very overwhelming and it’s easy for old bad habits to lead you down a bad path — and that’s what happened.”
The then-6’4”, 290-lb 23 year old dealt with his problems the only way he knew how, with binge drinking, increased drug use and increased isolation. But after spending a year away from football, Davis attended the Alouettes 2007 training camp and was told by General Manager Jim Popp that if he completed his final year of amateur eligibility at Concordia University and kept his nose clean, he might get a more serious look a year later. Davis did as he was told and played five dominant games with the Stingers and kept his nose clean until the bottom fell out yet again when an old friend suggested they get together for one of their old Friday nights out.
“The next game was on Saturday morning in Sherbrooke and I didn’t even sleep,” said Davis. “We partied, did cocaine, drank all night and then I just went home, took a shower and got on the bus for the game in Sherbrooke. We lose the game and I’m super upset, but I’m also thinking, ‘At least you didn’t get drug tested because you really messed up last night.’ And literally, as that thought crossed my mind, I got a tap on the shoulder and someone said, ‘Please follow me. You’re going to get drug tested.’”
After the random test his amateur career was officially over but Davis got yet another lifeline — this time from the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, who gave the 24-year-old a six week tryout on their practice squad. “Going to Toronto was the best thing for me because none of my bad influences were around. I didn’t know anybody, I lived in a hotel room, there was no one to bring me into that negativity and I said, ‘If this is all you get you better appreciate it. Nobody will want to touch you with a 10-foot pole after all of this.’”
And this is when Davis finally sought the help he needed — an outpatient program that offered private as well as group counselling.
“This really changed my life,” he remembered. “The group counselling opened my eyes to the types of situations some of these people are in and it broke my heart. I cried on a regular basis with them because what some of them were going through was so difficult compared to my situation…. And I specifically remember thinking that I can either stay on this path of always feeling upset and depressed with the drugs and the abuse and be dead in 10 years, or I can change right now and spend those next 10 years doing something much better.”
Davis found happiness when the Argonauts signed him to a contract. He found some more when he and a few former Vanier football players formed The Athletic Academy, a south shore group that offers programs, a training centre with workouts and activities, recruiting showcases and events for kids and aspiring football players.
“We know that a lot of men struggle with speaking about their health, whether it be physical or mental,” said Matt Dubé, Community Manager for Movember Quebec. “So part of Movember is a fundraising campaign where Mo Bros and Mo Sisters raise money that we invest into programs dealing with our specific cause areas. But it’s also about when you see a man in your life that normally doesn’t have a mustache have one, or if he usually has one shaves it off to grow another over the month, that’s a good conversation starter and a great way to push men to be more open about the issues that they need to be facing.”
Dubé, 32, who served as an NDP Member of Parliament for Chambly-Borduas from 2011 to 2018, has a compelling reason for joining the Movember campaign. “Jack Layton, as folks know, had a very famous mustache, but he also battled prostate cancer and eventually he left us far too early.”
Davis played for the Argonauts from 2007 to 2010, then spent one final year in the league with the Calgary Stampeders. Now aged 39, the married father of two little boys lives in Greenfield Park — and is in a much better place.
“I go to fields, go to any banquet and take any opportunity to speak to kids about doing the right thing. And every kid I’ve worked with has helped me because this saved my life,” said Davis. “This saved my life.”
To show your support, get more information or to get involved, visit https://ca.movember.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.