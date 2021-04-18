Montrealers lend a hand to St. Vincent volcano victims

There was plenty of coming and going taking place in front of Montreal’s St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Saturday April 17. The church, located at 3970 Côte-Sainte-Catherine Road in Côte-des-Neiges was the drop off location for the day-long St. Vincent and the Grenadines Volcano Relief Drive.
The event was put together by Montrealers with close ties to the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, whose La Soufrière volcano began spewing ash up to 10 km high on April 9. Since then, there were further explosions and more than 16,000 people have so far been evacuated from the island’s northern region and over 4,000 residents have been displaced to some 90 shelters and neighbouring islands.
In solidarity with natives of St. Vincent, Montrealers of all stripes, including many who hail from various neighbouring Caribbean islands, joined the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. effort to bring aid and comfort to their island cousins. Items requested included personal care and hygiene products, non-perishable goods, clothing, masks, water and more. Organizers also asked that all monetary donations be made out to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Montreal Inc.
Alfred Dear, president of the Association, said donations may take up to two weeks to reach the island.
St. Vincent is the largest island of the country St. Vincent and the Grenadines island chain (population 110,000) and is located in the Caribbean Sea, between St. Lucia and Grenada. It is composed of partially submerged volcanic mountains. Its largest volcano and the country's highest peak, La Soufrière.
