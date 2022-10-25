McGill researcher’s program aims to help marginalized young Black men to succeed

Failure to Launch is a 2006 American romantic comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker. The film focuses on a 35-year-old man living with his parents who shows no interest in leaving the comfortable life.
Failure to Launch is also a term used to describe difficulties some adults between the ages of 18 and 25 are facing, like completing an education, entering the workforce, and moving out of their parents’ home. The phenomenon can eventually contribute to marginalization, poverty, isolation, and mental health issues. And while it is present in every ethnic group among both sexes, evidence suggests that young Black men are disproportionately affected.
According to Statistics Canada, some 20 per cent of young Black men fall into the category compared to 12 per cent of other young men. Other data shows that while 94 per cent of Black youth state that they would like to get a university degree, only 17 per cent of them do — half the rate of young Black women, who are at 34 per cent.
This caught the attention of Dr. Rob Whitley, associate professor in the department of psychiatry at McGill University, and a research scientist at the Douglas Hospital. Whitley recently set up a federally funded, innovative program called Flex2Launch, geared towards helping marginalized young Black men in Montreal to succeed.
We will try to help them to maybe learn some soft skills, like learning to network, to help them try and find jobs, to help them try to get into the education system, to give them that kind of friendly, informal mentorship in a group setting that maybe they wouldn’t get from the traditional education or vocation system,’’ said Whitley during a Zoom interview with team members Dr. Stanley Chase and Valerie Gordon. Chase, a professor in the Interdisciplinary Studies department at Toronto Metropolitan University, is a native Montrealer and former Dawson College teacher with A vast background in youth programs, while Gordon in an educator and community organizer who serves on the board of directors of the Black Community Resource Centre.
Failure to Launch, also known as NEET (Not in Education, Employment nor Training), is the result of a number of factors: Changes in the economy, wage stagnation, and inflation — to name but a few — have made it harder for some young people to get on their feet independently. ‘’My dad and his generation, and even my generation, if you were to leave school at 16, you still had a lot of options and opportunities,’’ said Whitley, who is 50.
But why are young Black men more affected?
‘’Well, we obviously have evidence that there is racism in the school system,’’ said Whitley. ‘’Another factor is that there is a higher proportion in the Black community of young men being raised without their father present, and the skills that we are going to be teaching are typically the kind of skills that are sometimes passed down from father to son, from uncle to son, or from grandfather to son. There are many Black people in Montreal who are immigrants and their families, and their extended families are in the Caribbean, the US, or somewhere else and those positive role models are elsewhere.
‘’As for networking, if you’re a young Black man and went to a typical public school, your parents might not be friends with the person who can get you an internship at City Hall in Montreal, or on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. So, there are a lot of young talented guys who just don’t have the network that can get you that kind of step up with your first job.’’
The project is divided into phases. The first, the Exploration phase, which lasts until the end of 2022, is when focus groups with Black parents, Black teachers, and young Black men are asked what they believe should be involved in the programming. The second phase, the Execution, starting in 2023, is when the program actually launches. ‘’It’s going to be mostly online, but we envision meeting once a week for three or four months in the evening. Stan is going to be the main teacher and Valerie and I will help out. There will probably be guest speakers who will focus on skills like how to go to a job interview and be your best, how to prepare a CV, how to deal with failure, communication skills, and how to network.’’
The Flex2Launch program is officially named Addressing Failure to Launch in Young Black Men through Participatory Action Research. To learn more, or to participate, email Dr. Rob Whitley at robert.whitley@mcgill.ca
