Marching for multiple myeloma: Fourteenth annual event takes place Oct. 2

Eleven Canadians are diagnosed every day with multiple myeloma, the second most common form of blood cancer. The cancer forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. Healthy plasma cells help you fight infections by making antibodies that recognize and attack germs. With multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells, producing abnormal proteins that can cause complications. While there is currently no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment.
This Saturday, Oct. 2, the 14th annual Montreal Multiple Myeloma March will get underway at John Abbott College in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The event begins at 10 a.m. and participants who plan to walk, run, roll, or stroll the 5-km course will be doing so to raise funds for research into, as well as better awareness of the disease.
Myeloma often falls under the radar because it can present a set of symptoms that could be mistaken for a number of other minor ailments.
‘’So, a lot of people who are feeling unwell, are very fatigued, or have bone pain, go to the doctor who then says, ‘It’s just part of getting older. Maybe you pulled a muscle. Maybe you’re anemic. Maybe you need to look at eating better, or exercising more, or getting more sleep,’’’ said Marcie Baron, director of corporate communications and marketing at Myeloma Canada. ‘’It’s very often brushed off because the symptoms are so vague. But when you put them all together and you follow it up with the proper blood work and usually a bone marrow biopsy, that’s when this cancer is detected.’’
Like all cancers, the earlier multiple myeloma is diagnosed the better, because if it’s not, it becomes systemic.
‘’It could eventually affect your kidneys and it really eats away at the bone marrow, so that’s why a lot of people present with bone pain because it creates lesions in your bones and your bones break,’’ said Baron. ‘’You can wake up in the morning and be in excruciating pain only to find out that somehow, you’ve broken your arm. This is why early detection is extremely important because the sooner that you detect it the sooner you can start on treatment.’’
The West Island is one of 35 communities across the country participating in Myeloma Canada’s nation-wide event. A virtual march option, where participants pledge to walk on their own, even on a treadmill, is available for people who don’t live near an organized event. For those who do, the march will go on — rain or shine.
‘’People do it no matter what the weather is,’’ said Baron. ‘’We have walked in the rain, we have walked in the wind, we have walked in scorching heat … it doesn’t matter. We are there and we do it. And we’re all there for the same reason — to support one another and to raise funds.’’
To learn more, to register, or to donate, visit www.myeloma.ca
