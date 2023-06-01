Loto-Québec’s fireworks festival set to light up the Montreal sky

Starting June 29 and ending August 10, La Ronde, in collaboration with Tim Hortons and Videotron, will present the 37th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec (IFLQ) — simply put, the annual firework competition.
Once again, the city sky will be illuminated by fireworks sent up by some of the greatest pyrotechnic artists from around the world, doing battle in a colourful competition. This year's edition will feature six countries, including first-time participants Ukraine and Finland, as well as two tribute evenings to open and close the competition.
Note the slight change for this edition: the competition will now be held on Thursday evenings, and on Sunday, July 30.
“L’International des Feux Loto-Québec is a great tradition for La Ronde, but also for many Montrealers,” stated Sophie Emond, president of the La Ronde park. “We are very happy to hold the competition again this year. This 37th edition promises to be as grandiose as the previous ones and we look forward to welcoming all our guests to the site to share these beautiful moments.”
Front-row access to the eight-day event is available on the La Ronde site and the shows begin on Thursday, June 29 with a tribute to Boy and Girl Bands featuring hits from groups like the Backstreet Boys, Spice Girls, BTS and more.
The competition will officially be launched when the big boys and girls hailing from Ukraine, Portugal, Belgium, Canada, the United States and Finland take over. In the end, six world-renowned firms will delight onlookers while they try to win the industry's most prestigious award, the Gold Jupiter.
The first country in competition will be Ukraine, on Thursday July 6. This event will conclude the day in white for peace, which will be held on the La Ronde site before nightfall. Every visitor is invited to participate by wearing white clothes during their visit. The event will close with a pyrotechnic tribute to Metallica.
To learn more, visit www.laronde.com
