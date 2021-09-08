This Saturday, September 11 will mark the 20th anniversary of a day that saw international terrorism hit the shores of America in a bold, spectacular, and extremely deadly way.
On September 11, 2001, the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda launched a series of coordinated attacks on the U.S. by hijacking four commercial airliners and aiming them like missiles at four separate targets — two of them being the North and South Towers of New York City’s World Trade Centre.
Like many, I remember exactly where I was that Tuesday morning when we first learned that a plane had crashed into the North Tower. I was standing at a convenience store counter at about 8:50 a.m. when another client walked in with news she had just heard on her car radio. I had no idea what to make of it. Was it a small, single engine plane or a passenger jet? Was it accidental or intentional?
In those days I mostly worked from home and living around the corner from the store, I was able to rush back in time to catch CNN’s live broadcast of the second airliner hitting the South Tower at 9:03 a.m.
We now knew it was intentional. We now knew it was terrorism.
Now riveted to the television, I saw the aftermath of the 9:37 a.m. attack on the Pentagon, and the smoldering debris of American Airlines Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In fact, the TV remote was glued to my hand for the better part of the next three hours, scanning every and all news stations for the latest bits of information.
Since The Suburban newspaper goes to press on Tuesday afternoons to be distributed on the Wednesdays, my editorial cartoon at that time had to be in no later than 2 p.m. and that week’s drawing was already delivered. Ironically, it was about a report that blamed Air Transat’s shoddy maintenance for causing one of its plane — an Airbus A330 piloted by Captain Robert Piché — to run out of fuel and make an emergency landing in the Azores. I had drawn an obviously patched-together aircraft sitting on the tarmac.
But plans changed. That cartoon was no longer relevant and suddenly in really bad taste. I called then-Suburban editor Jim Duff and told him to expect a new one within a few hours. New York City was under attack. Smoke was billowing and no image says NYC better than the Statue of Liberty.
By noon I was scribbling away at my drafting table. By 3 p.m. the illustration was done. I eventually found out that I wasn’t the only cartoonist to have the same idea.
From that day on, the relatively trivial news that had previously preoccupied us was quickly forgotten. Initially, stories about the tragic loss of life and the implications of the incident turned to the heroic work of New York City’s police officers, fire fighters and first responders — many of whom perished while trying to save others. That is what inspired the cartoon that appeared the following week.
Has it been 20 years already?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.