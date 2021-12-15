Local brew maestros hope to make their brand a household name

In August 2018, three unlikely millennials from the East End of Montreal officially entered the highly competitive microbrewery industry under the name Lobeva, with their beer called Lubriaque. I say unlikely, because… well… “We’re Italian so we’ve been making wine and grappa our whole lives,” said Mike D’Amico in a November 2018 profile in The Suburban.
D’Amico went on to say that he and his friends always had a passion for the “homemade” and when he was 18, he purchased a beer kit for a friend named Anthony and they started brewing small batches — with varying levels of success. Today, D’Amico, 33, Anthony Iacono, 33, Carmine Cerrone, 34, and now a fourth, former sales representative Stefano Lucia, 28, have more than 20 years of combined brewing experience between them and a growing variety of beers on tap.
In the three years since we last spoke, the four partners have gained a ton of experience, grown their points of distribution in the province of Quebec from 53 to more than 120, doubled the size of their batches, going from 2,000 to 4,000 litres, and added Lobeva merch for sale on the company’s website.
The long-term plan was always to have a large line of beers and after the Lubriaque, a California Common-styled beer, they decided that the next two beers would be an India Pale Ale (IPA), and a fruity beer for the summer. So was born the Brisquola, a Brut IPA inspired by a popular red Italian Aperitivo, and named after the classic Italian card game, and the Comare, flavoured with pomegranate and raspberries.
And being who they are, the partners usually try to come up with something that has an Italian element to it in more than just the name. For example, in one of their more recent brews, the Combare, they added blood orange, which is very common in southern Italy. To their line-up, they have also added the Pappagallo, a double dry hopped New England IPA, and most recently the Moka Lisa, a stout choco latte.
Coming up with new flavours is a team effort. The research and development includes many debates, a lot of experimenting, and a load of fun in their home brewery to see what works and what doesn’t. The timelines change from beer to beer but towards the end, the saner voices among them usually say when it’s time to stop the internal testing and begin the trials. “This is where we have our friends, family, and people that we trust taste the beers and give us their honest opinions,” said Iacono.
Things were developing smoothly for the budding side business until COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
“The pandemic sucked,” said D’Amico to a round of laughter, before adding that the major impact came in two parts. “There was the silver lining, with people starting to buy more beer at the stores instead of at the bars, creating more demand from the depanneurs. But the other component was that we lost a lot of face time going to demos and festivals.”
Thankfully, for now, the days of relying solely on social media to get the word out are behind them. “We’re happily back to doing more demos, having people try our beer, taking part in as many festivals as possible, and just being a part of the microbrew community,” said Lucia.
Looking back, the team realizes that they have come a long way in just a few years and eagerly look forward to what lays ahead.
“When we put our toes into the market with our first beer back in 2018, we were really babies when it came to the microbrew industry,” admitted Iacono. “We knew how to brew beer, and we knew what beers were delicious, but we didn’t know anything about the industry, apart from ‘you have to sell your beer and you need a distributor to do that.’ Now, over time, we have learned a lot. For example, what the customers like, what the industry is like in general, how we can get our beer moving, how retailers can be challenging at times but could also be easy at other times, which retailers work better, where we would like to see our beers on the shelf, how we want our facing to be, how we want our marketing to be, and so on.”
And if things work out as planned, the coming years will see Lobeva release more varieties, expand its distribution area, and develop a larger footprint in the industry. The cherry on the sundae, or the head on the beer, would be opening up their own brew pub. Said Iacono: “Having a place where we can physically brew and sell our beer, and people can come and enjoy a nice pint and a nice pizza — that’s the end goal.”
“Nah!” added D’Amico. “That would be the next step. Becoming a household name like Nutella is really the end goal.”
