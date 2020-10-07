Living with the pain and solitude of rheumatoid arthritis

While September may have been Arthritis Awareness Month, October is still a good time to talk about the collection of conditions that affects the joints and other tissues of one in five Canadians.
Fifty-five year old Montreal resident Sharon Hunter was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) seven years ago. While the disease was probably taking root for some time, Hunter said she only really realized something was definitely wrong when she suffered an acute attack in the winter of 2013. “I just woke up and couldn’t move. It was like being in a body cast. And I felt extreme pain in every fibre of my body,” said Hunter during a recent telephone interview.
The Mayo Clinic defines rheumatoid arthritis as a chronic inflammatory disorder that can affect more than just your joints. In some people, the systemic disorder can damage a wide variety of organs, including the skin, eyes, lungs, heart and blood vessels.
An autoimmune disorder, rheumatoid arthritis occurs when your immune system mistakenly attacks your own body’s tissues. Unlike the wear-and-tear damage of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis affects the lining and synovial fluid of your joints, causing a painful swelling that can eventually result in bone erosion and joint deformity.
The inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis is what can damage other parts of the body as well. While new types of medications have improved treatment options dramatically, they can have serious side effects and don’t work for everyone.
There is no cure for RA, which is considered a chronic and progressive disease, and severe rheumatoid arthritis can still cause physical disabilities. However, some people who are diagnosed and treated early can avoid pain and damage to their joints and lead active and productive lives.
According to the Arthritis Society, about one out of every 100 adult Canadians has RA. That’s about 300,000 Canadians. Anyone can get RA and at any age, and it affects women two to three times more often than men.
While no one really knows exactly what triggers the onset of RA, Hunter believes in her case, it was the fluctuating hormone levels that came with the onset of menopause. And that’s when her adventure began. “So you start on that journey of getting a proper diagnosis, getting to a rheumatologist, getting a few treatment options, finding something that works for you, and in the meantime, trying to get on with your life,” she recounted with a laugh.
Hunter said it took almost 2 ½ difficult and unpredictable years to find the right balance that allowed her to lead a relatively normal life. “I mean, it’s still a life sentence. You still deal with constant chronic pain and flare-ups. But at the beginning I was trying to go to work with some of my fingers either stuck straight or stuck bent, still trying to type and dealing with the daily commute to work, which was almost intolerable with the pain and the stiffness.”
A major characteristic of RA is chronic fatigue, and Hunter said some of the biggest challenges when trying to deal with it is learning your limits, learning to pace yourself and making adjustments to your daily routine. “You’re literally fine. You’re doing a couple of hours of something and then suddenly it’s not just that three o’clock wall that everyone else hits in the afternoon. It’s that you have absolutely no energy to get up from your chair. Just complete fatigue.”
And there is the rub. Since RA is really an invisible disability, for the most part you can’t see that there’s anything wrong with someone unless they’re in a wheelchair or walking with a cane.
“It could be a little hard for colleagues or even family members to understand when you’ve planned to do things and you have to just say ‘I can’t. I’m sorry,’” said Hunter. “But it’s about learning to say no gracefully but firmly and helping them to understand that you’re in chronic pain, you’re totally exhausted and the most important thing you could do for yourself is to protect your energy.”
Like many RA sufferers, Hunter also deals with osteoarthritis, which she calls a different kind of pain. With both, simple, everyday things like opening jars, cutting vegetables or carrying bags of groceries can become arduous chores.
As for her profession, as an independent strategic communications consultant for over 20 years, Hunter was accustomed to travelling extensively delivering workshops for corporate training sessions. The RA diagnosed made that hard to sustain.
“I think one of the hardest things — if you are a professional and used to being in high performing teams with multiple weekly deadlines with a lot of stress in the workplace to work at a certain pace — was having to accept that I had to make different decisions about the contracts I would take on or the projects I would agree to do, knowing that you’re going to have good days and bad days with this condition,” she explained. “So you need to have that buffer. You need more flexibility around what sort of projects and deliverables are spaced out so that you can work when you feel your best.”
Fortunately, four years ago she was able to transition to working exclusively online and ironically, having RA kind of prepared Hunter for life in our new normal.
“The impact of COVID wasn’t so great for me. Having this diagnosis, I had already been in the habit of taking a lot of the measures that we are now required to do for COVID, such as carrying hand sanitizer, sitting further away from people, and totally avoiding public transit in flu season during the winter.”
Living with RA can be an isolating experience and Hunter said that, until recently, she shied away from joining any support groups. Being a private person as well as an independent consultant, she admitted to being a little afraid of how admitting to having a chronic condition might impact her ability to get work. “No matter what sort of diversity and inclusion mantras companies have today, we still can’t help feeling that maybe they won’t have the confidence to give you that contract because the fatigue and other challenges that you may face at any given time would force you to work from home or not be able to come in to a physical space every single day. And so I kept that silent, not realizing that I just need to live more authentically.”
Now that she is a member of the IMAGINE (Inflammation, Microbiome, and Alimentation: Gastro-Intestinal and Neuropsychiatric Effects) Chronic Disease Network, Hunter says from a mental health perspective, joining a community of peers makes a difference. “Connecting with a network where others are dealing with the same things is a really important way to hear how other people are coping and how to go about living your best life — and adapting as you go along.”
