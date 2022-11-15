Keep your eyes on the road and your hand upon the wheel

Montreal’s first snow fall will soon be upon us, if it isn’t already, and with it comes the predictable chaos. Too many veteran drivers will get behind the wheel, brains completely wiped of all the wisdom gathered during the previous winter season, and too many newbies weaned on the Fast & Furious movie franchise will learn the hard way that black ice is actually a thing.
In fact, we are heading into the worst time of the year for car accidents. Data gathered by Allstate Insurance Company of Canada found that December followed by November have traditionally been the months with the highest volume of collisions that result in an insurance claim. “You have been driving a certain way during the spring and summer and then all of a sudden, when a snowfall happens, you’re not in the habit of keeping your distance and giving yourself more time to get where you are going,” said Marc Tannuos, an agency manager at Allstate. Add to that the little matter of the end of daylight savings time. “Driving home you might now have the sun completely glaring in your face, so vision is also a problem.”
Tannuos suggests the best way to avoid getting into trouble is to give ourselves a little more to time to get where we are going, and to leave a bit more distance between you and the car ahead — you know, all the stuff you veterans did last winter, and all you rookies will eventually learn.
And if you do get into a fender bender, those stubborn post-pandemic supply chain issues might slow down the repairs. This happened to me a few weeks ago when I was told that a simple flex pipe needed for my car’s exhaust system had to be shipped in from Vancouver, B.C. It could have been worse. “You just needed one part for your repair. Now, imagine somebody who was in an accident and there are dozens of parts that are required for the vehicle. Some might be really backordered compared to others,” said Tannuos, adding that, when compared to the same period last year, Allstate has seen a 25 per cent increase in the average number of days customers needed a rental — if they could find a rental at all. “There was a customer in Boisbriand that had to go all the way to Saint Leonard to get a rental car because no company in the area could supply him.”
To avoid any costly surprises, Tannuos, suggests that you review your auto insurance policy to see if it includes coverage for a rental while your vehicle is being repaired, and if the coverage is enough. “I’ve seen sometimes the manufacturer can take up to six months to supply the missing part, and if your insurance policy only provides 30-day coverage for your rental, or only up to a certain amount, you might be paying more out of pocket. Not only are the parts difficult to get, but the cost of the rentals has also gone up.”
For some insurers, additional coverage can be added to what is dubbed the QEF20 loss of use endorsement. “Let’s say you have a luxury vehicle. If something were to happen and you wanted a car in the same category, the cost per day would be higher than if you wanted a mainstream vehicle. So, people should make sure that the coverage they have on their QEF20 is based on their situation.”
Some additional advice for this time of year: Make sure you have roadside assistance. If the manufacturer’s version is expired, and/or you’re not a member of CAA, ask your insurance company. It’s well worth it.
Get familiar with your car’s safety systems. Many modern vehicles are equipped with increasingly newer driver support and safety technologies and these newfangled doohickeys, gizmos and thingamajigs can help — if you actually know how they work.
And avoid distractions. Cruising at 110 km/hr on the highway is not the time to fiddle with your playlist or change the settings on your navigation system. Do it before you leave or pull over to the side of the road. Drive defensively. Plan your route ahead of time and leave early.
Oh, and assume everyone else on the road is a bug-eyed lunatic.
That very last bit of advice is from me.
