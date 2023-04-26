The Suburban is in its 60{sup}th{/sup} year and since the history of the newspaper and the events it has covered has been skillfully recounted elsewhere in this special edition, I will focus on the parts that I know best — poking fun at the powers that be while wearing my political hat as cartoonist, Napoleon, and helping to bring a wide range of stories to the fold as the features and arts editor. These are the two areas I have occupied for the last third of the newspaper’s existence.
I first joined The Suburban team in 1999, contributing weekly editorial cartoons to then-editor Richard Wills. When Wills was replaced by Jim Duff later that year, I also began penning the occasional opinion piece. When Duff left, I joined the paper full time in February 2006 as associate editor under editor-in-chief Marlene Eisner, who had previously held that position.
Are you still following?
Anyway, I owe a debt of gratitude to Duff and Eisner for easing me into the position that I presently occupy, and to current editor Beryl Wajsman and publisher Michael Sochaczevski for allowing me to keep it.
As features and arts editor, I’ve been fortunate to work side-by-side with some very fine associates — the wonderful Julia Gerke, the inimitable Walter J. Lyng, and supermom Jennifer Cox. And we, as a team, were lucky to work with a long list of talented contributors, including Judie Amyot, Maria Anelli, Kristine Berey, Irene Chwalkowski, Matt Del Vecchio, Ian Howarth, Frank Kermit, Marc Lalonde, Bernard Mendelman, Melanie Reffes, Suzanne Reisler Litwin, Mandi Robertson, Tracy Satov, Elaine Sanders, Victor Schukov, Dr. Mitch Shulman, Jennifer Lynn Walker and Linda Zlatkin — to name but a few. And all Suburban editors take pride whenever we hear or see the name of a former journalism student summer intern who rose up the ranks in the industry.
Elsewhere in this issue, long-time Suburban sports editor Mark Lidbetter wrote, “There have been many profiles of inspirational athletes who have gone on to enjoy success from the local pitches, diamonds and arenas to the national and international stages right up to the Olympics and the professional ranks.” While Lidbetter is talking about young athletes like Mario Lemieux, Vincent Lecavalier, Roberto Luongo and many others who were featured in this newspaper long before they became household names, the same can be said for many of the people covered in the features and arts section who went on to do big things and find great success.
Suburban writers have told the stories of countless Montrealers who bravely battled through diseases, ailments and hardships. We spoke to doctors, nurses and dentists about how to better take care of ourselves, and talked to teachers, professors and educators about how to simply better ourselves. We wrote about local community advocates like Ted Wright and Arnold Bennett, as well as international activists like Naomi Klein and Tzeporah Berman.
We interviewed local business leaders like Jonathan Wener of Canderel as well as up-and-coming entrepreneurs like a group of childhood friends who started their own microbrewery. In fact, we have shared many memorable conversations by turning them into what we hope are memorable stories.
We have all either met or spoken at length with writers — both fiction and non-fiction — about their latest books, including journalists and authors Tarek Fatah, Irshad Manji, Chantal Hebert and Andrew Cohen; deep thinkers such as Steven Pinker and his sister Susan Pinker, the ever so loquacious John Ralston Saul and his better half, former Governor General Adrienne Clarkson; Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield more than once, and former Canadiens hockey players like goaltender-turned statesman Ken Dryden on what it means to become a citizen of this country, and forward Shayne Corson who opened up about his secret battle with ulcerative colitis.
We talked to quite a few historians: David O’Keefe, Dan Snow and Margaret MacMillan, and chatted with a large number of musicians, including Shane Murphy, David Usher, Michelle Sweeny, Oliver Jones and Randy Bachman, (with whom I shook hands), and the stars of NBC’s Today Show, (with whom I rubbed elbows).
We shared laughs with home grown comedians like Scott Faulconbridge, Joey Elias, Sugar Sammy and Derek Seguin, as well as cartoonists like Dan Pirraro, Adrian Raeside and some guy called Terry Mosher (Aislin).
Finally, the editorial cartoons drawn under the pen name Napoleon commented on some great and not-so-great moments on the local, provincial, federal and international scene. From Montreal Mayor Pierre Bourque’s motley administration through to the current crew led by Valérie Plante; Quebec Premiers Parizeau to Legault, Canadian Prime Ministers Chretien to Trudeau; and U.S Presidents Clinton to Biden, they all got poked at one time or another because… well… they obviously did something to deserve it.
So, while I’ve only been around for a part of The Suburban’s 60-year journey, it’s been a heck of a ride — and it’s far from over.
