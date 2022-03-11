I forgot the password to the place I hide my passwords

How many passwords do you have? If you’re like me, you have so many that you have to write them down, keep them in a safe place, and hope to high heaven that you don’t lose that information. Some people use technologically advanced password managers and password generators, while some use plain old-fashion pen and paper combined with a serious lack of imagination.
Last year, for example, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center’s 2021 Annual Data Breach Report, there were some 1,860 data breaches. I have no idea if that’s a lot, but they say it’s an almost 70 per cent increase over the previous year.
Lookout — a company that delivers integrated security, privacy, and identity theft protection solutions — claims that, as a result of data breaches, some 80 per cent of people’s emails are leaked on the dark web. That, I know, is a lot.
Passwords for online accounts are also commonly leaked, and when that happens those account holders are left vulnerable to possible identity theft. Which reminds me, the 2013 movie of the same name, staring Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy is not only a riot, but a rather entertaining primer into the possible consequences of said data breaches.
Okay, where was I?
Lookout shared the top 20 passwords found on the dark web, and you’re not going to believe some of the unimaginative doozies — unless some of these look familiar to you or are actually scribbled in your little password book. In order from 1 to 20 they are:
123456; 123456789; Qwerty; Password; 12345; 12345678; 111111; 1234567; 123123; Qwerty123; 1q2w3e; 1234567890; DEFAULT; 0; Abc123; 654321; 123321; Qwertyuiop; Iloveyou; 666666.
If any of these belong to you, go ahead and hang your head in shame. I mean, seriously. After the shame session, I would strongly suggest that you look up one of the many online articles out there that not only describe how to beef up your passwords, but how often you should change them as well as the best ways to store them.
For example, CNET has a few easy ways to keep your information safe. Here are some of the suggestions:
Use a password manager
Strong passwords are longer than eight characters, are hard to guess, and contain a variety of characters, numbers, and special symbols. The best ones can be difficult to remember, especially if you're using a distinct login for every site.
Write them down
Password managers aren't for everyone. I don’t know why but the idea scares the crap out of me, but it’s okay. Some leading security experts suggest that keeping your login information on a physical sheet of paper or in a notebook is a viable way to keep track. I actually have mine written … er, never mind.
Find out if your passwords have been stolen
Google's Password Checkup and Mozilla's Firefox Monitor can show you which of your email addresses and passwords have been compromised in a data breach so you can check at any time and take action.
Try to avoid common words and character combinations
Create a password that someone else won't know or be able to easily guess. Try to stay away from stuff like the ones listed above — for example, "password" or complex phrases like "mypassword." Also avoid using your name, your nickname, your pet’s name, your birthday, your anniversary, your street name, or anything you posted on social media that can be linked to you.
The longer the better
Start with no fewer than eight characters. Some even advise using a passphrase made up of three or four random words for added security.
Don't reuse passwords across different accounts
Bad idea. Really bad. I mean, if that gets breached, every account with the same password gets breached. Like I said, bad idea. It should really go without saying that each account should have a unique password.
Use two-factor authentication
If your password is stolen, you can still keep your account relatively safe by requiring that a second piece of information be entered. Information that only you would have access to.
And lastly, apparently there is no longer the need to periodically reset your password. For years, changing them every couple of months was recommended, but now Microsoft suggests that unless you suspect your passwords have been exposed, you don't need to periodically change them, because if we were forced to change them that often we might start creating easy-to-remember passwords or writing them on sticky notes and putting them on our monitors.
Now they tell me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.