I forgot the password to the place I hide my passwords

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low -1°C. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.