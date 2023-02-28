‘Hey guys, we’re not home!’ — Don’t overshare your travel plans on social media

We have all seen them. In fact, far too many of us have also posted them. I’m talking about the stream of vacation photos and selfies uploaded to various social media platforms — in real time.
Some people post when they are planning a trip and post again while they are on their way to the airport. They post when they arrive at their destination and then post every day until they return. Some post when they are firmly ensconced on a month-long scenic holiday on the other side of the Atlantic, and some post during their two-week cruise in the middle of the Pacific.
When I see these posts, I often wonder if these friends, assorted contacts and mere acquaintances realize that they are practically telling the entire world to feel free to saunter over to their currently unguarded home and rob them blind.
I don’t get it.
Spring break, which is around the corner for many, is one of the most popular times for Canadians to travel, and the careless postings will no doubt start coming in fast and furious. A new survey of people who are active on social media commissioned by Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, found that almost 31 per cent of respondents said they posted content about their vacation plans online, either before or during their trip. Among respondents aged 18-34, the number rose to 46 per cent. In households with children, the number was 36 per cent and in households planning to bugger off during spring break, it was 45 per cent.
Based on the results of the survey, the company launched a ‘Hold That Travel Selfie!’ public awareness campaign to inform Canadians about the risks of oversharing their travel plans and experiences with friends and family through social media. “Technology is now part of our lives,” said Dominique Vaillancourt, agency manager at Allstate. “We are being more public with everything that we do on platforms where you can give your entire life away — what you eat, when you sleep, where you go, everything.
So, we thought, why not be more careful when we’re using that technology.”
When asked what words of advice she would offer readers, Vaillancourt stated the obvious. “First of all, get home insurance,” she replied with a laugh, before she continued. “A lot of people don’t have home insurance, either because they are tenants, or they are renting a condo, or their mortgages are fully paid so the bank doesn’t ask you to have insurance. Sometimes they get it because the owner of the building asks for it, but overall, people forget that their belongings have a value — not only financial, but for the emotional attachment as well.”
Vaillancourt said the second step would be to get familiar with the privacy and security setting on your platforms and devices. “Most smartphones or digital cameras can record the location of where the photo has been taken, so sometimes you can remove any geotagging. And because we all want to take pictures when we are on vacation, I would say maybe you should wait until you come home before you post them, not while you are there because it’s like telling everybody, ‘Hey guys, we’re not home.’ It would be such a shame to have to go home in the middle of your vacation because something happened.”
Another good piece of advice is to review pictures previously posted on your profiles and remove any information someone might use to find your home address, such as house or apartment numbers and street names that can sometimes be found in the background of photos. And ask a family member or a neighbour to keep an eye on your home, to pick up the mail and to make sure there is no snow in the driveway. Closing the curtains and making the home look lived in by having some lights connected to an automatic timer is a good idea.
“Better still, having an alarm system would be amazing,” added Vaillancourt. “With the technology we have today, you can know in real time what’s happening in your house. And if it’s connected to a central hub, the police will be there in a few minutes.”
Spring break is one of the most popular times for Canadians to travel and it’s as good a time as any to start being more careful when using social media. Added Vaillancourt, “We don’t want to prevent anybody from taking a vacation or taking pictures, we just we just want them to be smart about it.”
