Habitat Design Awards recognizes residential construction industry

Many of Greater Montreal’s top housing sector firms were in attendance when the winners of the 2022 Habitat Design Awards were announced. The November 16 event, presided over by industrial designer Michel Dallaire, recognizes the talent and creativity that permeates the local residential construction industry.
This year, more than 20 awards were presented honouring excellence in new residential unit design. Entries were evaluated based on how well they integrate interior design within the scope of a multidisciplinary approach — concept, functionality and aesthetics, and for marketing the homes.
A new category was added this year: Best Common Areas, which are now top of mind for any local builder marketing major multi-residential projects. “A huge success. We received 17 entries for the inaugural edition of this new Habitat Design Awards category,” stated jurist Claude Paquin, editor of Formes magazine. “In fact, the number of reputable promoters who have actively contributed over the years to rendering adding common areas a must shows they’ve been paying attention to the socialization needs of their future clients. Common areas are how builders are pushing back against one of the realities that is hardest to overcome: loneliness.”
Another accolade added this year was the Planpoint Award for Best Space Planning. The rising costs of land acquisition, materials, labour and regulations are forcing construction firms to optimize the planning of living space in order to help keep housing affordable. The Planpoint Award recognizes professionals of the construction industry — builders, promoters, architects and interior designers — for their imaginative, efficient and creative use of housing space.
Other awards included the Sales Office Category and Furnished Model Unit Category – Jury’s Choice. Buyers love to visualize a host of options and start laying the foundation for their dream home so it’s in the best interest of builders to put together attractive and elegant model units and sales offices.
The People’s Choice Award – Furnished Model Units and People’s Choice Award – Sales Offices are among the most coveted prizes because the shortlisted entries are voted on by the public on a dedicated website.
“There is immense value in advocating for all the design professions – architecture, landscaping, interior design and graphic design – pooling together with a view toward creating better living spaces,” stated Michel Dallaire. “The Habitat Design Awards speak to this in no uncertain terms. These awards constitute an important and timely initiative, and aptly demonstrate the usefulness of interprofessional collaboration.”
“The presentation of the Habitat Design Awards is a unique opportunity to rally the full spectrum of the housing sector around celebrating the talent of our local creatives,” added Michel Auclair, head of corporate sales at DuPropio, the competition’s main sponsor. “It’s in line with the pluri-disciplinary approach at the core of the competition now opening the way for homebuyers to shop for what today’s designers call wall-to-wall wellbeing.”
For the complete list of winners, visit www.prixhabitatdesign.com
