Funding program exists to help Black entrepreneurs level the playing field

With Black History Month well underway, the Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) continues to invite Canadians to celebrate the history and heritage of this country’s black communities and to pay homage to those who helped to build it — hoping that everyone would have an equal chance to prosper and achieve their dreams.
But Black History Month is also an opportunity to remind everyone that Black businesspeople and entrepreneurs never had that equal chance and, much like their cousins south of the border, still face a number of obstacles when it comes to accessing financial resources and services. One of them is systemic racism.
In fact, three out of four Black entrepreneurs, according to a survey by Abacus Data, say that they have difficulty getting financed because of colour of their skin.
To help combat these obstacles, the Government of Canada, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), and FACE, with an investment of $160 million, created the Black Entrepreneurship Program, a fund that provides black entrepreneurs with resources and services that they would not necessarily be able to access.
"Black entrepreneurs face systemic obstacles that make it difficult for them to achieve their professional goals,” stated Tiffany Callender, Chief Executive Officer of FACE, adding that the fund provides them with “services that take into account their socio-economic realities."
Black entrepreneurs now have access to up to $250,000 in loans as well as services that are tailored to their needs and since its inception, the fund has so far granted $11,7 million in loans to Black businesspeople working in a variety of economic sectors.
Created in 2020, FACE is a coalition of Black-led organizations — including Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737 — dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent.
