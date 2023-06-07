Bernard Mendelman wrote where he belonged

Long-time Suburban columnist and resident of Côte Saint-Luc, Bernard Mendelman, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 — the day his last column, now printed here on this page, was scheduled to be published online.
An avid art lover, Mendelman began writing a regular column, ArtSeen, in 1994. For the next 10 years, Mendelman wrote about the local art scene, along with news about events and auctions throughout the world. He also sold ads on those pages and was proud of the revenue he brought into the paper. In 2004, after a short hiatus, he started a new column, Write Where I Belong. Mendelman recalled how it came about in a recent piece written for The Suburban’s special 60th anniversary edition.
“Jim Duff, then the editor, called to tell me that Jackie Mason, who was appearing in a one-man show at Place des Arts, was meeting with friends for lunch on Friday at Lester’s Deli and that he had arranged for an interview. Duff set me up. There was no interview arranged. I showed up and Mason started a tirade on how vicious a person I was for invading his privacy. I stood my ground, and he eventually came around. A little bit of flattery and some good deli didn’t hurt. Duff ran the article on the front page, with a picture of Mason and me laughing it up. Then Duff offered me a weekly column to write about whatever I liked. Who could refuse a deal like that? And I’ve been doing it ever since.”
And that’s what Mendelman did — write about whatever he liked: his early days on Saint Urbain St.; his years at Baron Byng High; his first job; families; holidays; his love of baseball, smoked meat, backyard barbecues, hot dogs, and the perils of mustard or ketchup stains… In fact, he wrote about all things Montreal and he always did it with a touch of Mendelman humour.
“We could call him the Larry David or Jerry Seinfeld of The Suburban, since all of his columns were spiked with original humour,” said Suburban columnist and Côte Saint-Luc councillor, Mike Cohen. “He could literally take a story or topic about nothing and make everyone laugh uproariously.”
I’ve been Mendelman’s editor since 2006. Through literally thousands of emails, hundreds of telephone conversations and dozens of meetings, we got to know each other pretty, pretty well. He always had something to say, an opinion to give, or a question to ask. And no matter how deep the subject or infuriating the topic, he always lightened the load at the end with a little Mendelman humour. I will miss him. We all will.
On behalf of everyone at The Suburban, rest in peace — Bernie!
