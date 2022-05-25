‘Awesome’ and ‘brilliant’, or ‘condescending to African Americans’?

The editorial cartoon that appeared in the May 18 edition of The Suburban, penned by yours truly, depicted side-by-side water fountains. On the left, a bigger, more modern machine and on the right, a simple sink with a fountain attachment. The sign over the left fountain says “Francophones” while the sign over the one on the right says “Les Autres” (The Others).
The image was inspired by one of the many photos published in the 1950s and ’60s before and during America’s Civil Rights movement that showed the countless areas in which the Black population had second-class status and lived under different rules than the White population.
The passing of Bill 96 — An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec — by the current provincial government has been of great concern to members of Quebec’s anglophone and allophone communities, as well as a great many francophones who value fair play and the futures of their children, ever since the controversial legislation was proposed.
The new law, as many have written, will further entrench the second-class status of English speakers in a number of areas, including post-secondary education, the workplace, the judiciary, government services, and health care.
Well, by my humble standards, the cartoon got quite the response on social media, measured by the number of emojis, comments, and shares generated. Fully aware that the reaction seen in one’s social media feed by no means represents a true sampling of the general population, I think it is still safe to say that the overwhelming majority agreed with the sentiment.
Positive comments included “awesome” and “brilliant”. One person wrote, “I like to think this type of comparison is unfair. But not this time. Bang on!” Another wrote, “Speaking the language will never be enough. You have to be ‘pure laine’ to fit in.”
But a few who viewed the cartoon thought the imagery went too far.
“It’s inappropriate to compare the situation of English speakers and other linguistic minorities in Quebec to the multigenerational violence of segregation in the American South,” said one. “As a Black man from Dorval, I am very disturbed by this image. It is tasteless, disgusting, and actually condescending to African Americans. I do not approve. This is too much!” added another.
Points taken. I welcome their opinions but stand by the image and the idea it represents. In no way was the cartoon intended to equate the plight of Quebec’s linguistic minority with the “multigenerational violence of segregation in the American South.” And as a Black man from Montreal, in no way was I being “condescending to African Americans.”
Editorial cartoonists try to use imagery that tells a story. Imagery that a majority of people will understand. I simply pointed to parallels. There clearly are different rules for the different groups and instead of race, second class status is based on language.
In the name of protecting the French language in Quebec, the province’s anglophone and allophone communities have accepted many of the limits and restrictions imposed upon it. But if I may employ a couple of overused cliches — if you give an inch, they’ll take a mile; but at some point, a line has to be drawn in the sand.
This far, and no farther.
